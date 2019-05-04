Game of Thrones Star Kit Harington Admits He Was “Slightly Pissed Off” About the Battle of Winterfell

Last week’s episode of Game of Thrones, “The Long Night,” depicted the climactic battle that ended the threat of the White Walkers for good. The episode threw a curveball at viewers. After building up the rivalry between Jon Snow and the Night King, it wasn’t Jon but Arya Stark who cut down the White Walker leader.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Kit Harington, who plays Jon, admits that he felt some annoyance with the episode. His biggest grievance wasn’t that he didn’t get to deliver the fatal blow to the Night King. He disappointment came from spending most of the battle in the air riding a dragon instead of on the ground defending Winterfell.

“I was slightly pissed off I was on a dragon, it stops me from fighting in a crowd,” Harington says. “It’s going to look cool but I wanted, in some ways — just as Jon does — to get back down on the ground. The fact he can fly a dragon means he has to but his place is down there amongst the sword swingers. But that whole episode should be mesmerizing.”

Despite Harington’s frustrations with “The Long Night,” he says the next episode of the series is his favorite of the final season.

“One of my favorite episodes is four because the characters have seemingly got what they needed,” Harington says. “The world is safe now. They’re celebrating and saying goodbye to lost friends. But as an audience you’re going, ‘This is only episode four, something’s going to happen.’ And that’s the cool thing because I think the characters are aware of this as well. There’s something twisted and uncomfortable about it. It’s so Shakespearian.”

While the threat of the White Walkers is ended, there’s still the matter of deciding who will sit on the Iron Throne and rule Westeros. Jon fell in love with Daenerys Targaryen, who has thought of nothing other than retaking the throne for her family since she was a child. The revelation that Jon is a Targaryen himself and may have his own claim to throne complicates matters considerably. And then there’s Cersei Lannister, who won’t be giving up the Iron Throne without a fight. Battling the dead thinned out Jon and Dany’s ranks. Meanwhile, Cersei bolstered her forces by hiring the Golden Company, the fiercest mercenary force from Essos.

What did you think of the Battle of Winterfell? Let us know in the comments. Game of Thrones airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on HBO.

