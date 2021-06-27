Game of Thrones Fans Are Celebrating Cersei Lannister Five Years After Season Six Finale
June 26th marked five years since one of the most epic episodes of Game of Thrones aired on HBO. The season six finale, "The Winds of Winter," saw Cersei Lannister (Lena Headey) taking revenge on all those who had wronged her, blowing up the Sept of Baelor. It was an iconic scene that featured the deaths of many longstanding characters in the series. In honor of the episode's anniversary, many people have taken to Twitter to praise Cersei and share their love for "The Winds of Winter."
Before checking out some of the fan tweets, here's what Headey recently had to say about the season six finale moment in which her character basically waterboards Septa Unella (Hannah Waddingham) with wine. Waddingham recently shared with Collider that filming that scene was, "other than childbirth, it was the worst day of my life."
"She had a really sh*t time doing that scene," Headey shared, unaware Waddingham had recently spoken out about the scene. "I adore Hannah, she's one of my favorite humans." Headey said they were trying to make the moment "authentic," but admitted it was a "really, really tough day." She added, "People have different limits ... People will go to different places. And some people will be like, 'I don't want to f*cking put myself in that position.' I totally respect whatever your boundaries are, but Hannah was a trooper. That was a long day of prune juice in your face."
You can check out some of "The Winds of Winter" celebration tweets below...
Top Tier Scene
5 years ago today, Game of Thrones gave us one of the best scenes in tv show history. pic.twitter.com/1CTeV9dJG1— chu (@chuuzus) June 26, 2021
Where's the Lie?
The Winds Of Winter, is one of the greatest Season Finales in TV history. #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/1K4ZoXkkMY— Rabbit (@DCSkwad) June 27, 2021
Lena Was Robbed
I’ll never understand how Lena Headey didn’t win multiple Emmy Awards & Golden Globes for her phenomenally evil portrayal of Cersei Lannister.
I despised the character for her cruelty, while admiring her intense loyalty & badass scenes at the same time. pic.twitter.com/1kabb8OXVW— Mychal (@mychal3ts) June 27, 2021
Never Gets Old
it's always a pleasure to watch cersei lannister blow up the great sept of baelor i love her https://t.co/Ki8egEdf4R— gerion's daughter (@joannalannster) June 26, 2021
The Music, Though
“The Winds of Winter” was not just a small-screen masterpiece, it’s musical score is SECOND TO NONE: 👀 👂 #GameOfThrones #Cersei pic.twitter.com/8Rvp31wMvj— Alejandro Guerra (@Cinephile420) June 27, 2021
Literal Queen
season 6 cersei lannister just hits different pic.twitter.com/240RF3FX18— liv (@forcersei) June 27, 2021
She Chose
Cersei be like: pic.twitter.com/2mrDMeZ9s6— Brandon Coahran (he/him/his) (@GryffindorGrad8) June 27, 2021
And Trend She Did
5 years since this iconic scene was aired ❤️🔥❤️🔥❤️🔥 can we see #Cersei trending today 👑 #gameofthrones @HBO @HBOnordic @HBO_UK #cerseilannister pic.twitter.com/EZxP2jCPQl— Queen Lena/ Cersei (@got_bh) June 26, 2021
Say It Louder
lena headey being nominated for an emmy *5 times* for her portrayal cersei and not winning once.. someone needs to be tried in court for that https://t.co/VbvtXGZo66— no (@afroelven) June 26, 2021
What an Episode
"The Winds of Winter" aired 5 years ago today. #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/LA78lJdw2p— robb's gf (real) (@eternalthrones) June 26, 2021
In Conclusion
I need another villain like Cersei Lannister. They don’t make evil that good often 😭👏🏽— 🌩 (@dditeee) June 27, 2021