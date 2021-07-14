Game of Thrones Star Comments On Controversial Scene

✖

Lena Headey is currently promoting her new action flick, Gunpowder Milkshake, which she's starring in alongside Karen Gillan, Carla Gugino, Michelle Yeoh, and Angela Bassett. Headey is best known for playing Cersei Lannister on Game of Thrones, so the series has come up during her recent press tour. While talking with Insider, Headey addressed the season six finale scene in which her character basically waterboards Septa Unella (Hannah Waddingham) with wine. Waddingham recently shared with Collider that filming that scene was, "other than childbirth, it was the worst day of my life."

"She had a really sh*t time doing that scene," Headey shared, unaware Waddingham had recently spoken out about the scene. "I adore Hannah, she's one of my favorite humans." Headey said they were trying to make the moment "authentic," but admitted it was a "really, really tough day."

"People have different limits," she added. "People will go to different places. And some people will be like, 'I don't want to f*cking put myself in that position.' I totally respect whatever your boundaries are, but Hannah was a trooper. That was a long day of prune juice in your face."

"And there I was strapped to a wooden table with proper big straps for ten hours," Waddingham previously explained. "And definitely, other than childbirth, it was the worst day of my life ... Because Lena was uncomfortable pouring liquid in my face for that long, and I was beside myself. But in those moments you have to think, do you serve the piece and get on with it or do you chicken out and go, ‘No, this isn’t what I signed up for, blah, blah, blah?’ And then, the funny thing was, after we’d finished shooting it for the whole day, and people like Miguel Sapochnik, the director by the way, walking past with a cup of tea and a sandwich on-the-go and going, ‘Hi hunny, you alright?’ And I was like, ‘Not really.’ ‘The crew have just been saying we are actually really waterboarding you here.’ And I was like, ‘Yup, you don’t need to tell me that!’”

As for Gunpowder Milkshake, you can read a description for the movie below:

"Sam (KAREN GILLAN) was only 12 years old when her mother Scarlet (LENA HEADEY), an elite assassin, was forced to abandon her. Sam was raised by The Firm, the ruthless crime syndicate her mother worked for. Now, 15 years later, Sam has followed in her mother’s footsteps and grown into a fierce hit-woman. She uses her “talents” to clean up The Firm’s most dangerous messes. She’s as efficient as she is loyal. But when a high-risk job goes wrong, Sam must choose between serving The Firm and protecting the life of an innocent 8-year-old girl - Emily (CHLOE COLEMAN). With a target on her back, Sam has only one chance to survive: Reunite with her mother and her lethal associates, The Librarians (MICHELLE YEOH, ANGELA BASSETT and CARLA GUGINO). These three generations of women must now learn to trust each other, stand up to The Firm and their army of henchmen, and raise hell against those who could take everything from them."

Gunpowder Milkshake debuts on Netflix on July 14th. All eight seasons of Game of Thrones are currently streaming on HBO Max.