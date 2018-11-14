All ‘Game of Thrones’ Final Episodes to Be Longer Than An Hour

The final season of Game of Thrones is just months away, as HBO recently revealed the series will premiere in April. And despite the shorter season, the episodes are going to be the longest ones yet.

While participating in a Reddit Ask Me Anything thread, Game of Thrones director David Nutter confirmed that every episode in Season 8 will be longer than 60 minutes.

“Season 8 episodes will all I think be longer than 60 minutes. They’ll be dancing around the bigger numbers, I know that for sure,” Nutter said on the website.

There were rumblings about the final episodes of Game of Thrones being longer than the series average, especially with the shortened number of episodes and the increased budget for the final season. It seems like the showrunners are overstuffing each episode with the promise of paying off the last seven seasons of A Song of Ice and Fire.

Expectations are high for the end of the series, which will not have George R.R. Martin‘s books as a reference and continues to explore uncharted territory in Westeros. Nutter spoke about his thoughts on the finale, and wasn’t shy about praising the storytellers.

“I’m completely satisfied with how season 8 ends,” Nutter wrote. “I think that [showrunners David Benioff and Dan Weiss] did a tremendous job, and they took into consideration what the fans want, as well as what is right as far as storytelling is concerned. I guarantee there’s going to be lots of surprises and shocking moments, but it’s really very compelling stuff.”

Jaime Lannister actor Nikolaj Coster-Waldau praised the series ending while speaking with Huffington Post, adding that fans are going to be surprised with the events of the show.

“I wrote the writers when I finished reading and just said, ‘I don’t think you could’ve done a better job at finishing this story.’ To me, it was very satisfying but also very surprising and all the things that I was hoping for,” Coster-Waldau said. “It still made sense. It wasn’t like one of those where the killer is suddenly revealed in the last act and you go, ‘Oh! I didn’t see that coming.’ Here, they’ve done a really, really good job.”

The final season of Game of Thrones will premiere on HBO in April 2019.

