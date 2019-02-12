HBO Releases ‘Game of Thrones’ Official Fan Anthem

HBO has released the official fan anthem for Game of Thrones in anticipation of the show’s final season.

“Every song. Every shot. Every look. Every celebration. Every masterpiece,” HBO writes in the caption of the video. The network goes on to credit fans featured in the promotional video. “blndsundoll4mj, Jason Yang, Zach Comtois, Lore Chirik, Griffon Ramsey, Dancakes, Valeriano Fatica, Master Visuals Studios, Jordan Smith, Le Doux Collage, Barcroft TV, Michael Breach, Andrea Viechweg, Paper Epicness, Impact Props, LLC., Feast of Fiction, Yura Ghim, Miranda Hedman, Whitney Milam, LethalChrisDrawing, Lena Danya, Game of Thrones Tumblr Submissions, Leah Blackwell, Sam Paterson, Ladyface, Marky, Midwestlove Tattoo, Sophie Carter, Sarah Barnes, Louise McKay, Juliette Mousseau, Rus Walia and Parinder Walia, Katie Lucas, Ashley Morton, Thomas Grabarczyk, Home Cooking Adventure, Artology, Katherine Lena Photography, Sesame Street, Ross Sampson,” the caption reads.

The cast and crew of Game of Thrones have remained mum on the events of the final season. With its arrival slated for April, fans are eagerly awaiting the answer to the question on everyone’s mind for more than six years: who will win the Throne?

While the conclusion of Game of Thrones will inevitably be bitter sweet, fans are in for a highly-produced treat every Sunday night for six more Sunday nights. HBO chief Richard Piepler says the crew behind the popular series practically filmed six feature-length movies as the final episodes. “It’s a spectacle. The guys have done six movies. The reaction I had while watching them was, ‘I’m watching a movie,’” he said. “They knew the bar was high. They’ve exceeded the bar. I’ve watched them twice without any CGI and I’m in awe. Everybody’s in for an extraordinary treat of storytelling and of magical, magical production.”

Game of Thrones returns for its final season on April 15th.