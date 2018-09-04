‘Game of Thrones’: Finn Jones Reveals His Finale Theory

Before he was the Immortal Iron Fist, Finn Jones played Ser Loras Tyrell in HBO’s Game of Thrones. Loras died in the show’s sixth season finale, but Jones still has his theories about how the fantasy series will end.

Jones People Magazine that he believes the Game of Thrones will end with there no longer being an Iron Throne.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I basically don’t think there’ll be a throne anymore, and I don’t think there’ll be like a centralized seat of power, and I think power will be given back to the individual kingdoms, so more like a democratic rule,” Jones says.

Yet even Jones admits his theory may be a bit too optimistic for the world of Westeros.

“I think that is probably a bit too utopian for Game of Thrones and what eventually will happen is everyone will die,” he says.

Whether everyone will die is impossible to know, but at least one Game of Thrones actor just pleasantly surprised to have made it to the end.

“It was a surprise,” Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, who plays Jaime Lannister, said in an interview. “God, every time we got a new script I thought, ‘OK, this is probably going to be the one.’ But no. The Lannister kids made it to the end.”

Coster-Waldau has dropped some tantalizing teases about the final season of the HBO series.

“I wrote the writers when I finished reading and just said, ‘I don’t think you could’ve done a better job at finishing this story.’ To me, it was very satisfying but also very surprising and all the things that I was hoping for,” Coster-Waldau said. “It still made sense. It wasn’t like one of those where the killer is suddenly revealed in the last act and you go, ‘Oh! I didn’t see that coming.’ Here, they’ve done a really, really good job.”

Game of Thrones fans will likely have to wait until at least the summer of 2019 before they’ll see the end of the series. That won’t be the end of their time in Westeros though. HBO is already making plans to start filming a prequel series set during the world’s Age of Heroes early next year.

What do you think of Finn Jones’ theory about how Game of Thrones will end? Let us know what you think about it in the comments section!

Marvel’s Iron Fist Season Two arrives in full on Netflix on Sept. 7th.