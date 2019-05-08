Game of Thrones Star Gwendoline Christie Shares Throwback Photo of “Happier Times”

The final season of Game of Thrones is in full swing, and the latest episode, “The Last of the Starks,” saw the beginning and the end of a long-awaited romance. Many fans of the show have been rooting for Brienne of Tarth and Jaime Lannister ever since they traveled together in the show’s third season, and while they finally got together after the Battle of Winterfell, Jaime ended up leaving her to go back to his sister. Gwendoline Christie, the actor who plays Brienne, took to Twitter after the episode to share a fun photo of her and Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, who plays Jaime.

View this post on Instagram HAPPIER TIMES. 2014. @nikolajwilliamcw 🙌⚔️ @gameofthrones A post shared by Gwendoline Christie (@gwendolineuniverse) on May 6, 2019 at 2:28pm PDT

“HAPPIER TIMES. 2014.,” she wrote.

Many fans were quick to comment on the post, some still feeling the sting of Jaime’s departure while others are holding out hope for a reconciliation.

“Breaking our hearts,” @karlawelchstylist wrote.

“Hoping there can be happy times again,” @marygreenwell added.

“Tormund WOULD NEVAH,” @universeofthrones joked. “Jaime’s cancelled until further notice.”

Even Alfie Allen, the actor best known for playing Theon Greyjoy, commented with a heart eyes emoji.

While Jaime claimed he was leaving to rejoin his sister, many fans believe he was doing it to protect Brienne. Fans have long theorized that Jaime would be the one to kill Cersei, but others know a bad habit (even one has bad as being in love with your evil twin sister) is hard to break.

Do you think Jaime is really going back to Cersei or will he end up killing her? Tell us in the comments!

If you’re worried about what’s to come in the final episodes of the series, you’re not wrong. The series’ writer and producer, Bryan Cogman, recently shared that audience opinion does not factor into their decisions.

“We just have to tell the story we want to tell and feel the rhythm of the story as we’re laying it out,” Cogman explained. “There aren’t any conversations about what people are going to think. If it feels right, that’s what we do.”

Game of Thrones airs Sunday nights on HBO TV at 9pm EST.

