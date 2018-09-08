‘Game of Thrones’ Star Brags “the Lannisters Made It to the End”

Game of Thrones is headed towards its finale and one actor is shocked that he’s still around to see it.

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau plays Jaime Lannister in Game of Thrones. He’s as surprised as anyone that Jaime and his sister Cersei (Lena Headey) made it to the ending.

“It was a surprise,” Nikolaj Coster-Waldau tells HuffingtonPost. “God, every time we got a new script I thought, ‘OK, this is probably going to be the one.’ But no. The Lannister kids made it to the end.”

What Coster-Waldau means by “the end” is unclear. It could mean that the Lannisters are still around in the final season. But, he could be also hinting that Jaime and Cersei will live long enough to see the final episode.

Coster-Waldau has dropped some tantalizing teases about the final season of the HBO series.

“I wrote the writers when I finished reading and just said, ‘I don’t think you could’ve done a better job at finishing this story.’ To me, it was very satisfying but also very surprising and all the things that I was hoping for,” Coster-Waldau said. “It still made sense. It wasn’t like one of those where the killer is suddenly revealed in the last act and you go, ‘Oh! I didn’t see that coming.’ Here, they’ve done a really, really good job.”

Coster-Waldau also looked back on his years spent playing Jaime Lannister. In particular, he’s happy to see the character finally came to the point in his arc when he could stand up to Cersei.

“For me, playing Jaime, when he gets to that point, it really was ‘finally!’ Finally he says no. Finally he stands up to her,” Coster-Waldau said. “It was such a brutal scene because they’re playing two different games: Cersei’s playing the game of thrones and Jaime’s playing the honest game of survival, and trying to accommodate both his sister and his brother [Tyrion].”

Game of Thrones fans will likely have to wait until at least the summer of 2019 before they’ll see the end of the series. That won’t be the end of their time in Westeros though. HBO is already making plans to start filming a prequel series set during the world’s Age of Heroes early next year.

Are you excited to see the final season of Game of Thrones? What do you think will be the final fate of Jaime and Cersei Lannister?