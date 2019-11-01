Jason Momoa Felt “Cheated” by His Game of Thrones Death

Jason Momoa’s breakout role came in HBO’s Game of Thrones, earning him a number of exciting career opportunities, but the actor recently detailed how he felt his character’s death in the first season denied him the opportunity to show audiences his multi-faceted acting potential, instead depicting him as a one-dimensional brute. A key component of Momoa’s Drago was his immensely intimidating physique, which the actor would show off in other roles, but he claims that his new TV series See offers him the opportunity to portray a more complex and emotional character who is viewed as more than being impressive examples of the human physique.

“I’ve always wanted to do this,” Momoa recently shared with press, per Metro.co.uk. “I’ve always felt like I’ve been cheated in a lot of the things I’ve done. You try to show a little bit of color in there, you know, with [Conan the Barbarian], but no one wants to see Conan crying and with Drogo, he died before any of that stuff could happen. In Frontier, all his family were killed and it was about the revenge of it all. In this, it’s just beautiful because you see the whole arc of it all.”

In the new Apple TV+ series, Momoa plays a father hundreds of years in the future when the human race has lost their sense of vision, only for his wife to give birth to twins who have the abilities of sight. A queen aims to capture the twins to exploit them, forcing Momoa’s character to enlist other tribes to take down the ruler.

Momoa went on to point out how thrilled he was to receive the script, as it offered him a much more emotionally engaging role as compared to other characters he played where he was relegated to being a physical specimen.

“I was in Cornwall and I was coming up to London for Frontier,” the actor pointed out. “They sent me the script, I read it out loud to my buddies and we all flipped because they’ve been with me my whole life and they freaked out and also Jamie Sives, who I was in Game of Thrones with, and my dad – I was with a solid group and they were so excited for me. I’ve never had anything that good sent to me. It usually goes through so many actors before it gets to me – but it was so perfectly cast, the savage primal thing but then it turns into this beautiful father role.”

Despite Momoa having been disappointed that he didn’t get to spend more time in Westeros, it’s a testament to the power of Khal Drogo that his character and his connections with Daenerys Targaryen helped motivate the series’ overall trajectory up until the final season.

See is now available on Apple TV+.

