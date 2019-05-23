Game of Thrones: Final Daenerys Scene Calls Back to Heartbreaking Moment

This week’s series finale of Game of Thrones had to pay off a number of major storylines that had been developed over the past eight years, with some of those narratives ending more tragically than others. One of the biggest questions that fans had for the finale was how the love story between Jon Snow and Daenerys Targaryen would play out, with earlier episodes revealing that Dany was Jon’s aunt, which made Jon the rightful heir to the Iron Throne, and, of course, her slaughter of the people of King’s Landing testing his allegiances. Following the episode’s debut, one fan noted an interesting similarity between how this relationship played out and how it compared to one of Jon’s earlier love interests.

WARNING: Spoilers below for Game of Thrones

Upon the realization that, if Dany could slaughter thousands of innocents, she likely wouldn’t allow the rightful heir to the throne to survive, resulting in Jon killing her before she could do the same to him. One keen fan noted how this marked the second time Jon embraced a dying lover.

love is the death of duty and sometimes duty is the death of love.

As seen in the above photos, the compositions of the two scenes in which Jon has to say goodbye to the woman he loves look incredibly similar. A big difference, of course, is that in the case of Daenerys, he’s the one who caused the mortal wound.

Jon met Ygritte in the second season of the series, with the Wildling quickly becoming his prisoner. She manages to escape, only for Jon to become her prisoner, with the two developing complicated romantic feelings for one another. With Ygritte’s allegiances being to the Wildlings and Jon’s to the Night’s Watch, the pair are destined to be enemies, despite the clear romantic connection they’ve built with one another.

Ultimately, it’s an invasion of Castle Black when Ygritte hesitates to kill Jon and is subsequently killed by another member of the Night’s Watch, with Jon rushing to her side to comfort her in her final moments.

Jon’s relationship with Ygritte lasted a longer amount of time, given that it stretched over the course of more episodes, regardless of how much time they actually spent together. The relationship he had with Dany, however, began in Season Seven and concluded in Season Eight, both of which only consisted of six episodes.

Interestingly, Jon Snow actor Kit Harington and Ygritte actress Rose Leslie ultimately got married.

