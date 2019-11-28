Game of Thrones: Kit Harington Reveals What Jon Snow Was Thinking Before He Killed Daenerys

Game of Thrones left a few moments and storylines up for interpretation by the time it came to a close. The show once known for its impressive detail-oriented storytelling seemed to start sprinting toward its finish line, breezing by a few things that fans would have liked to spend a bit more time with. One major moment was the final moment for Daenerys Targeryen, which saw Jon Snow killing her after an abrupt change in her mindset saw her torching King’s Landing. Jon’s mentality was never explored by the Game of Thrones Season 8 blu-ray offers up a commentary track with some intel.

On the commentary track, Jon Snow actor Kit Harington opened up about the moment opposite Emilia Clarke, offering up a bit of perspective in regards to Jon’s state of mind. “He doesn’t know he’s going to betray her until right at the end,” Harington says (via EW). “In Jon’s head, it’s a number of [reasons: Dany] doesn’t factor in anyone else’s decisions and it also means [Dany] is going to kill my sisters, so it becomes [my] family vs. her.”

The thought process makes sense with where the plot of Game of Thrones had landed in its final episode. Daenerys had become power hungry and was not on board with Sansa or Arya Stark having much (if any) say in her choices as Queen. Apparently, Jon saw no other outcome other than Daenerys trying to have them killed, so he had to put a stop to her before things could come to that.

Game of Thrones season eight is available on blu-ray on December 3.