Game of Thrones Star Reveals How Nude Scenes Affected Her Career

Nathalie Emmanuel joined the Fast Saga as Ramsey when Furious 7 was released back in 2015, and she's about to make her third franchise appearance in the upcoming F9. However, the actor is best known for her years playing Missandei on Game of Thrones. Recently, Emmanuel made an appearance on Josh Smith's Make It Reign podcast (via the New York Post) and spoke about her time on the hit HBO series. The actor revealed how her nude scenes on the show have since affected her career.

"When I did Game of Thrones, I agreed toward certain nude scenes or nudity within the show," Emmanuel explained. "And the perception from other projects, when the role required nudity, that I was just open to do anything because I did it on that one show." She added, "What people didn’t realize is I agreed [to] terms and specific things for that one particular project, and that doesn’t necessarily apply to all projects."

"I’ve had people challenge me and be like, 'But this part requires that,' and I said, 'That’s fine if you require that in the part; I don’t feel comfortable doing that level of nudity. I will do this amount, you know, I can do this, which I think is necessary for the part," she added. "Frankly, if someone was, like, 'Well we need this nudity,' I would be, like, 'Well, thank you very much, I appreciate your interest but that’s just not what I feel is necessary for this part and it’s a difference of opinion and creative differences and that’s fine.'"

Back in 2019, Emilia Clarke (Daenerys Targaryen) shared a similar sentiment after being nude on Game of Thrones. "I’m a lot more savvy [now] with what I’m comfortable with, and what I am okay with doing," Clarke told Dax Shepard's Armchair Expert podcast. "I have had fights onset before when I am like, ‘No, sheet stays up.' And they are like ‘You don’t want to disappoint your Game of Thrones fans.’ And I’m like 'F*ck you.'"

As for Emmanuel, you can see her in F9 later this month. ComicBook.com gave the movie a 3.5 out of 5 and called it "a weaker yet welcome addition" to the franchise. You can check out the official description for F9 here: "Vin Diesel’s Dom Toretto is leading a quiet life off the grid with Letty and his son, little Brian, but they know that danger always lurks just over their peaceful horizon. This time, that threat will force Dom to confront the sins of his past if he’s going to save those he loves most. His crew joins together to stop a world-shattering plot led by the most skilled assassin and high-performance driver they’ve ever encountered: a man who also happens to be Dom’s forsaken brother, Jakob (John Cena, next year’s The Suicide Squad)."

Game of Thrones is currently streaming on HBO Max and F9 hits theatres in the United States on June 25th.