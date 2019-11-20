Game of Thrones Star Emilia Clarke Says She Felt Pressure to Do Nude Scenes

Out of all of the television shows to hit the airwaves in the past decade, Game of Thrones had a pretty unique impact on our popular culture. The fantasy series had quite a lot of polarizing and defining elements to it, including a fair share of nudity. The nature of many of the show’s nude scenes continues to be debated amongst fans, and it sounds like one of the series’ stars has a varied relationship to them. During a recent appearance on Dax Shepard’s Armchair Expert podcast, series star Emilia Clarke spoke about how she initially felt pressure to strip down in Thrones‘ early seasons.

“I’m a lot more savvy [now] with what I’m comfortable with, and what I am okay with doing,” Clarke, who played Daenerys Targaryen in the series, revealed. “I have had fights onset before when I am like, ‘No, sheet stays up.’ And they are like ‘You don’t want to disappoint your Game of Thrones fans.’ And I’m like ‘F— you.’ “

As Clarke explained, she had not been informed of the “f–ton of nudity” that Thrones would require before she signed on to the series.

“Obviously I took the job and they sent me the scripts,” Clarke added. “I was reading them, and I was like ‘Oh, there’s the catch. Okay, all right then.’ But I came fresh from drama school, and I was like, ‘Approach this like a job. If it’s in the script, it’s clearly needed, then this is what this is, and I’m going to make sense of it, and this is my job, and that’s what I’m going to do, and everything is going to be cool.’ “

“So, I kind of came to terms with that beforehand,” Clarke continued. “Going into doing it, I was in such another world of like, I’m floating through this first season. I have no idea what I’m doing. I have no idea what any of this is, I have never been on a film set like this before. I’ve been on a film set twice before then, and now I’m on a film set completely naked and I don’t know what to do and I don’t know what’s expected of me.”

Clarke also cited her on-screen Thrones husband Jason Momoa, who helped her stand up for herself when she felt uncomfortable about the scenes.

“It was definitely hard, which is why the scenes when I got to do them with Jason were wonderful,” she recalled. “Because he was like, ‘No, sweetie, this isn’t okay.’ And I was like ‘Oh.’”

