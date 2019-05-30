Game of Thrones Prequel Gets a Working Title

Game of Thrones came to an official end earlier this month with its series finale, leaving many of us to wonder what we’ll do without the adventures of Westeros to witness in the near future. Luckily, while that series has officially come to an end, there are multiple other series set in George R.R. Martin‘s mythical land which will be coming to HBO in the future. The first series, which has been described as a prequel to the events of Game of Thrones, begins shooting next month and its working title has been revealed as “Bloodmoon,” according to Production Weekly.

The reveal of this working title will immediately spark speculation among fans of Martin’s stories, especially given that moons and blood are evocative words in the narrative, though it’s worth noting that working titles rarely, if ever, reveal any information about a production’s actual title or plot. In some cases, production titles are created to intentionally distract fans from the details of a movie or TV show, often being inspired by an inside joke from the cast and crew.

News of the production moving forward might excite fans, but we shouldn’t get too invested just yet, as an HBO exec has previously revealed we likely won’t see the series debut for another two years.

“I have to get a sense from production when we see scripts for a season, how big and involved it is,” HBO programming president Casey Bloys shared with Deadline earlier this year. “Shooting a pilot in June and having it on the air a year later feels a little rushed, but it’s too soon to tell.”

While this project might not be debuting soon, it could be the first of many spinoffs, with Bloys having previously teased that a number of Game of Thrones spinoffs are in various stages of development.

“I certainly do not want to overdo it,” Bloys said of developing more series inspires by Game of Thrones. “We have so many varied shows coming up in [2019] and ’20 and even into ’21. I think Game of Thrones is a fantastic property but I don’t want to just be the home of prequels and sequels and all that stuff. I think you want to be really careful about how you do it.”

He added, “I don’t want to rush anything out just to rush it out. I think the last thing fans would want, something that was rushed out just to make it to air.”

