Game of Thrones SDCC19 Panel: Jacob Anderson Explains Why Grey Worm Didn’t Kill Jon Snow

San Diego Comic-Con is currently in full swing and yesterday saw what could very well be the final Game of Thrones panel. The event featured Maisie Williams (Arya Stark), Isaac Hempstead Wright (Bran Stark), Nikolaj Coster-Waldau (Jaime Lannister), Liam Cunningham (Davos Seaworth), Conleth Hill (Varys), John Bradley (Sawwell Tarley), and Jacob Anderson (Grey Worm). During the panel, Anderson addressed an issue that has plagued some fans: why didn’t Grey Worm kill Jon Snow after he killed Daenerys Targaryen?

“It’s a good question. I think that in my head there came a point with Grey Worm toward the end where it became like ‘Enough is enough.’ I think that’s a big reason why he left, it was like everyone who was ever dear to him was dead now. And he’d only just learned how to have people be dear to him. So I think he was just like ‘This is a violent place, and this isn’t what I want my existence to be anymore. I don’t just want it to be violent. So I think there’s a sense that he was will for there to be a trial – he wasn’t trying to just kill everyone. Anymore. I don’t think he wants to necessarily kill Jon Snow, he just doesn’t want him to be alive.”

Asked and answered! Grey Worm did go through a lot this season, especially when his love, Missandei, was murdered in front of him by Cersei Lannister all because Dany was going after the throne, which she ultimately didn’t get.

While things didn’t end well for his character, Anderson previously said on Twitter that Grey Worm and Missandei are alive and well in the multiverse, which is a fun and comforting thought.

I know it hurts. But Somewhere in the multiverse 👑🌞🌴@missnemmanuel 🙌🏽 pic.twitter.com/nP2vdYqkeH — Raleigh Ritchie (@RaleighRitchie) May 7, 2019

