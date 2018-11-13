‘Game of Thrones’ Final Season to Premiere April 2019

HBO has announced that the final season of Game of Thrones will premiere in April 2019.

The announcement was accompanied by a video that did not reveal any new footage from the season, but rather teased that this season is was every battle, betrayal, risk, fight, sacrifice, and death has been leading up to.

As Cersei Lannister once said, “When you play the game of thrones, you win or you die.” So will sit on the Iron Throne when the dust settles?

Finn Jones, who played Loras Tyrell on the HBO series, has theorized that there won’t actually be an Iron Throne left to sit on.

“I basically don’t think there’ll be a throne anymore, and I don’t think there’ll be like a centralized seat of power, and I think power will be given back to the individual kingdoms, so more like a democratic rule,” Jones explained. “I think that is probably a bit too utopian for Game of Thrones and what eventually will happen is everyone will die,” he says.

No one knows exactly who will die by the time the series ends, but one Game of Thrones actor seems to like his chances.

“It was a surprise,” Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, who plays Jaime Lannister, said in an interview. “God, every time we got a new script I thought, ‘OK, this is probably going to be the one.’ But no. The Lannister kids made it to the end.”

Coster-Waldau dropped some additional vague teases about the show’s final season.

“I wrote the writers when I finished reading and just said, ‘I don’t think you could’ve done a better job at finishing this story.’ To me, it was very satisfying but also very surprising and all the things that I was hoping for,” Coster-Waldau said. “It still made sense. It wasn’t like one of those where the killer is suddenly revealed in the last act and you go, ‘Oh! I didn’t see that coming.’ Here, they’ve done a really, really good job.”

While Game of Thrones is coming to an end, HBO is extending its stay in Westeros with a prequel series that may or may not be titled The Long Night.

Are you excited for the final season of Game of Thrones? Let us know in the comments!