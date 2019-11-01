Game of Thrones Fan’s Halloween Costume Is Pretty Crappy

This Halloween has birthed a pretty wide array of pop culture-inspired costumes, ranging from the horrifying to the genuinely impressive. Game of Thrones, which aired its controversial final season earlier this year, is certainly no exception to this — and one fan’s costume acknowledged that reception in a unique way. A photo from Reddit user takethatkevin recently gained popularity online, which takes a tongue-in-cheek angle to Thrones‘ eighth season. The costume consists of a poop emoji costume and a Starbucks cup, alongside a sign confirming that he’s dressed as “Game of Thrones Season 8″.

Given the various controversies surrounding Season 8 – including the fact that a coffee shop appeared to be accidentally left in one of the shots – it’s safe to say that this costume arguably has at least some accuracy behind it. The coffee cup, in particular, became a sort of urban legend among TV watchers, with fans eager to determine exactly who was responsible for the blunder.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Here’s the truth,” Emilia Clarke, who played Daenerys Targaryen, revealed during a recent television appearance. “We had like a party before the Emmys recently, and Conleth [Hill], who plays Varys, who’s sitting next to me in that scene, he pulls me aside and he’s like, ‘Emilia, I’ve got to tell you something. I’ve got to tell you something, love. The coffee cup was mine!’ It was his! It was Conleth’s coffee cup. He said so.”

Beyond that, many considered the final season to be controversial for its narrative choices and approaches to certain characters — although others argued that there was no way for everyone to be happy.

“There’s no way for [co-creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss] to have landed this plane in a way that would have made everybody happy and they’re not out to make everybody happy,” HBO programming president Casey Bloys shared shortly after the finale. “I think they did a beautiful job. You just have to accept that not everybody is going to agree with the choices. I’m paraphrasing Tim but basically for show this big, and this epic and this sprawling, they [Benioff and Weiss] have to make choices.”

“Not everyone will be happy,” Isaac Hempstead-Wright, who played Bran Stark, said after the finale. “It’s so difficult to finish a series as popular as this without pissing some people off. I don’t think anybody will think it’s predictable and that’s as much as you can hope for. People are going to be angry. There’s going to be a lot of broken hearts. It’s ‘bittersweet,’ exactly as [saga author] George R.R. Martin intended. It’s a fitting conclusion to this epic saga.”

What do you think of this tongue-in-cheek costume about Thrones‘ final season? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!