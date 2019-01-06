You Can Have Tea With ‘Game of Thrones’ Star Kit Harington for a Good Cause

Game of Thrones fans are already stressing out about the series’ final season, and one of the franchise’s stars is offering a relaxing alternative.

Kit Harington, who plays Jon Snow on the hit HBO series, recently launched a new charity campaign with Omaze. The campaign, which benefits the learning disability organization Mencap, will allow one lucky winner (and a guest) to join Harington for afternoon tea in London.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Harington kicked off the campaign with a pretty endearing video, in which the actor shows that he “knows nothing” about how to actually make tea. You can check it out above.

After going to tea with Harington at the Groucho Club, the winner will also be given VIP tickets to see the actor in the West End production of True West, as well as a VIP backstage tour of the play’s theatre. Flight and hotel are included in the winning package.

The campaign is helping raise money for Mencap, which works to improve the lives of people with learning disabilities and their families today and fight alongside them for a better future. The services they provide range from round-the-clock care to helping someone join in with local leisure activities, and from providing information on things like employment and education to helping someone live independently for the first time.

To enter to win the VIP package, fans can donate here. $10 will equal 100 entries to win the main prize, with higher donation tiers offering everything from autographed True West memorabilia to a personalized outgoing voicemail message recorded by Harington. Fans can enter to win up until January 29th.

Would you want to have afternoon tea with Kit Harington? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

The final season of Game of Thrones will debut in April.