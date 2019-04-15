‘Game of Thrones’ Season 8 Premiere: Reports of HBO App Crashing Has Fans Freaking Out

One of the most highly-anticipated television premieres in history, Game of Thrones‘ eighth and final season debuted on HBO tonight with millions of people around the world tuning in to find out what’s in store for Westeros as the series heads for a final battle for the throne. Unfortunately, for many fans using the HBO app to enjoy the season premiere, getting to watch Game of Thrones isn’t proving to be as easy as expected.

On social media, numerous users are reporting that various avenues to stream Game of Thrones — HBO Go, HBO Now, and even access to HBO via Amazon Prime have all crashed, disrupting the viewing of the epic season premiere. While some user have noticed that they were able to get the app up and running again with only about five minutes lost, many more have noted that the streaming apps just aren’t coming back up for them, leading to a bit of fan panic as, now that the episode is airing, spoilers are no doubt coming.

My @HBO app crashed. I will be offline for the next 24 hours to avoid spoilers. PLEASE BE KIND. In the age of social media, appointment television is still a thing. — Kate Madison (@K8_Madison) April 15, 2019

In addition to the crash of the HBO app, some fans were also reporting that both phone and chat support for HBO is also down, with several users theorizing that the sudden crash and overwhelming of the various support outlets a product of the massive wave of viewers logging on to see the beginning of the end. However, while there were reports of support being down for HBO Go, a quick look at HBO Go’s official Twitter account revealed wheover is operating the account tonight replying to several user’s concerns, asking that those experiencing issues DM them with additional information, including error messages.

And the issues with the HBO apps may not be limited to just users in the United States. A few users noted that the issue was occurring for Latin American users as well. Additionally, it appears that the issues with HBO Go may have begun well ahead of the Season 8 premiere. Down Detector, which tracks the outages for various Internet-based services, posted to their own message, noting that the service started having issues at 8:35 p.m. ET — about half an hour ahead of the premiere.

Game of Thrones airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on HBO.

