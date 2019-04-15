‘Game of Thrones’ Fans Can’t Get Enough of SPOILER Riding a Dragon

Game of Thrones finally returned earlier this evening with the highly-anticipated premiere of the show’s eighth and final season. As with most episodes of the hit HBO show, it included some big revelations, a surprise death, and questionable allegiances. It also had a pretty big moment which left fans buzzing on Twitter…

WARNING: Spoilers up ahead for Game of Thrones! If you have yet to watch tonight’s episode, proceed with caution…

Videos by ComicBook.com

After Jon and Daenerys finally make it to Winterfell, they get reports the dragons aren’t eating well. After checking on the dragons and making sure they were alright, Daenerys finally entices Jon to hop on the back of Rhaegal. Initially hesitant Jon soon mounts and he and Daenerys take a quick dragon ride around the north. Suffice to say, fans quickly took to Twitter in awe of the scene. Keep scrolling to see what fans are saying!

Game of Thrones airs Sunday nights on HBO beginning at 9/8 p.m. Central.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we cover the possible new Hawkeye series coming to Disney +, argue if Batman casting fatigue is setting in, we grade WWE Wrestlemania, and so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!

Jon-Z

It’s Only Natural

It’s only natural for Jon Snow Aegon Targaryen to be riding a dragon #DragonsInTheBack — Umeko (@blu_temptation) April 15, 2019

Trying To Play Cool

Jon snow trying to play it cool on that dragon #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/oQBBtMfFKE — Lunchables (@LunchableMeat) April 15, 2019

Post-Ride Fun

How the dragons were looking at Jon Snow when he was kissing Daenerys #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/5uFNGnOaeD — kas🕊🕊🕊 (@RUandVPI) April 15, 2019

G.O.A.T.

JON SNOW RODE A FUCKING DRAGON HES THE 🐐#GameofThrones

pic.twitter.com/gcwhlSsiig — Simba (@Tommy_0613) April 15, 2019

Just Like Ziplining

Jon Snow the first time he rode the dragon pic.twitter.com/FMlYrmBLe2 — Damion (@Hurricane_Dame) April 15, 2019

Costanzaed

jon snow riding this dragon like pic.twitter.com/llsK3J5VjO — Seinfeld Current Day (@Seinfeld2000) April 15, 2019

Dance Party

SHAME!

Jon Snow rode that dragon jus like he rode his aunt #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/dFOsDO60JS — The Ghost of Mufasa (@BigBlack4341) April 15, 2019

Party Time