What Time Does Game of Thrones Season 8 Episode 5 Air?

Game of Thrones‘ final season has taken fans through quite a lot of twists and turns, and it’s safe to assume that the remaining two episodes are no exception. If you’re among those who are eager to see where things go next, here’s how you can tune in.

The penultimate episode of Thrones‘ final season is expected to air tonight, May 12th, at 9/8c on HBO. If you’re unable to tune into the episode live, it will also be available to stream at that time on HBO Go and HBO Now, and will be available on demand on Monday, May 13th.

While details around the second-to-last episode are largely being kept under wraps, fans are expecting the installment to feature even more of the conflict between Jon Snow (Kit Harington), Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke), and Cersei Lannister (Lena Headey), which got deadly pretty quickly in last week’s installment.

And with only a few hours of screentime left until the series is completely done, it will be interesting to see how the show’s endgame begins to be laid out.

“I wrote the writers when I finished reading and just said, ‘I don’t think you could’ve done a better job at finishing this story.’ To me, it was very satisfying but also very surprising and all the things that I was hoping for,” series star Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, who plays Jaime Lannister, revealed in an interview last year. “It still made sense. It wasn’t like one of those where the killer is suddenly revealed in the last act and you go, ‘Oh! I didn’t see that coming.’ Here, they’ve done a really, really good job.”

“From the beginning, we’ve talked about how the show would end.” showrunner David Benioff said in a recent interview. “A good story isn’t a good story if you have a bad ending. Of course we worry. It’s also part of the fun of any show that people love arguing about it. I loved the way David Chase ended The Sopranos [with its surprising cut to black]. I was one of those people who thought my TV had gone out. I got up and was checking the wires, unable to believe my cable had gone out in the most important moment of my favorite TV series. I think that was the best of all possible endings for that show. But a lot of people hated it. I’ve gotten into a lot of arguments with people about why that was a great ending, but people felt legitimately cheated and that’s their right to feel that way…Either way, it works for me.. Once it cuts to black nobody knows, and that’s what great about it. The only sad part is nobody can ever do that ending again.”

