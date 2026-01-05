Game of Thrones Star Addresses Season 9 Return After George R.R. Martin’s Surprising Sequel Reveal

Game of Thrones‘ series finale was divisive, to put it mildly, but that doesn’t mean the show will never continue. HBO already has big plans for the franchise, with prequels like House of the Dragon, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, and many more in various stages of development. It has also previously explored a more direct follow-up with Kit Harington’s now-cancelled Jon Snow spinoff, so it seems like nothing is off the table when it comes to where the saga might go next.

Could that be a continuation that would effectively serve as Game of Thrones Season 9? Again, it’s possible. George R.R. Martin recently revealed Game of Thrones sequels are in development at HBO, alongside myriad prequels. No further information on what exactly they are was provided, so they could simply be shows set after the main series, and it also doesn’t mean anything will happen, but it makes it more plausible, as do comments from one of the show’s stars. Speaking with The Direct, Sophie Turner, who played Sansa Stark, was asked about possibly returning for a sequel, and she was somewhat open to it:

“Show me the money (laughs). I don’t know, I think it would be hard but also amazing to come back to it. But I feel that I was very happy with the way Sansa ended her story in Game of Thrones, and no one else was really happy with their ending. I feel like I got a good one, and so I don’t know if I could revisit it. Maybe it would be an utter joy, or maybe it would be trying to cling on to something that was magic back in the day that can’t be recreated. I would have to see a script.”

Could A Game of Thrones Sequel With Sansa Stark Work?

Turner’s comments are understandable, as any Game of Thrones sequel, regardless of who it focuses on, should only happen if there’s a great story to tell. The lack of such was why the Jon Snow spinoff didn’t happen, and it’s one of the biggest barriers to a ninth season or any other spinoff. That’s particularly true for Sansa, because she did get a near-perfect conclusion in the series, and it’d be a major risk to revisit and potentially hurt one of the more satisfying elements of it.

That’s not to say it’s impossible, though. There would surely be challenges for Sansa as Queen in the North, whether that was related to other kingdoms – such as the Iron Islands – actually deciding to rebel again, or a brand-new threat emerging for either the North or the entire realm to deal with. It could also be interesting to see exactly what Sansa is like as a ruler, and just what happens next to House Stark. Of course, it would be difficult to build something solely around her, as it’d raise so many questions about other characters, and would likely need to fully be Game of Thrones Season 9 to work.

That’s why any continuation would perhaps be better off focused elsewhere. If HBO wants to bring back a familiar character, the stronger choice would be Sansa’s sister, Arya (Maisie Williams). She set off to find what’s West of Westeros, so there’s a built-in story there that allows for new characters, locations, and enemies, without needing to have other characters return, since it would be set elsewhere.

Failing that, another option would be to jump far into the future, where stories of King Bran, Queen Sansa, Jon Snow, and more are the stuff of legend. That would give a lot more to play with, rather than having the pressure of trying to “fix” Season 8, as would be expected with all the major players returning, as nice as it’d be to see Turner as Sansa once again.

Game of Thrones is available to stream on HBO Max.

