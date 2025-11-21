Game of Thrones Sequels in the Works at HBO, George R.R. Martin Confirms (& There’s 1 Obvious Story)

Six years after it ended, HBO may be looking to continue on more directly from Game of Thrones. So far, the network’s expansion has been concentrated on prequels. The very first spinoff they attempted to make, Bloodmoon, was at the most drastic end of this scale, taking place around 8,000 years before Thrones (though HBO cancelled it after a failed $30 million pilot). House of the Dragon is approximately 170 years before the story of Jon Snow, Daenerys Targaryen, et al, and A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms will begin roughly 90 years before the War of the Five Kings.

Most of the other spinoffs we know about, such as Aegon’s Conquest and 10,000 Ships, are of a similar vein, but George R.R. Martin has now thrown a wrench into things by revealing there are sequels – plural – in development. While speaking at the Iceland Noir Festival [via Los Siete Reinos], the author said:

“Aside from [A] Knight of the Seven Kingdoms and House of the Dragon, there are other Game of Thrones spinoff projects in development. Most are prequels. There are several in development, five or six series; and I’m not developing them alone, I’m working with other people. Yes, there are some sequels.”

What Could The Game of Thrones Sequels Be About?

This isn’t actually the first time there has been news of a Game of Thrones sequel of some kind being in development, as Kit Harington tried to make one a few years ago. He and a team of writers worked on a Jon Snow spinoff show that would’ve been set after Season 8, but it ended up being shelved as they couldn’t crack the story. It’s not impossible that it will be revisited at some point, with HBO’s chief Casey Bloys previously saying they may “try again” with the Jon Snow show.

Beyond that, the obvious choice for a show taking place after the events of Game of Thrones Season 8 is an Arya Stark spinoff. The series finale saw her sailing off to find “what’s West of Westeros,” and charting those adventures could be ripe for a TV show. Arya was one of the series’ most popular characters, so there’d certainly be interest, and there is at least a clear basic, broad outline for a story, while it would still be very different to Game of Thrones. Martin teased a project with Maisie Williams last year, which could also be connected to this.

Of course, it also can’t be ruled out that a true Game of Thrones Season 9 will happen one day. It’s unlikely, but something that chronicles Bran Stark’s reign as King, Sansa Stark as Queen in the North, Jon Snow beyond the Wall, and several other plot threads is feasible, especially in a world where the true king is IP and the most valuable trade commodity is nostalgia and things people used to love. At the same time, it could also be a “sequel” that takes place after Thrones but follows completely new characters, or it could even go much further into the future, after Jon, Bran, and the rest have died.

As for the other spinoffs, we know that HBO has been developing various shows, including the aforementioned Aegon’s the Conqueror series and 10,000 Ships (about the warrior Princess Nymeria). There are also animated shows in the works, such as one about Corlys Velaryon’s great voyages (before House of the Dragon), and one set in the empire of Yi Ti. Other possibilities could include the Blackfyre Rebellions, Robert’s Rebellion, and the Doom of Valyria, but there’s a long, rich history for HBO to choose from when it comes to Game of Thrones prequels, which does make them far easier than sequels.

Game of Thrones is available to stream on HBO Max. A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms will premiere on HBO on January 18th, 2026, with House of the Dragon Season 3 set to debut in the summer of that same year.

