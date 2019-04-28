Game of Thrones Star Emilia Clarke Goes Undercover As Jon Snow in Times Square

When it comes to who should rule the continent of Westeros and claim the Iron Throne, there are a lot of options. But few are as important, reasonable, or have the right to claim the crown than Daenerys Targaryen and Jon Snow. But what if we could get some weird hybrid of the the two?

If you were hoping these characters would have a child, move on because this is only for the galaxy brains among the Game of Thrones fans. But if you wanted to see Daenerys actress Emilia Clark dress up as Jon Snow? You’re in the right place. The actress teamed up with Omaze to raise awareness for a new contest, and in doing so she went all in on dressing as the King in the North to promote the campaign. Check out the video in the clip above!

While the many, many denizens of Manhattan might not have been excited to see Daenerys crossdressing as Jon Snow, fans will get their chance to see the star up close by participating in the Omaze campaign.

The majority of us will have to watch it week by week on HBO, and the latest episode is promising to be a big one. In fact, we’re not sure if Jon Snow or Daenerys Targaryen will even make it out alive as the Night King’s forces have arrived at Winterfell. The Army of the Dead is ready to attack, and it seems like no one is safe.

But Daenerys and Jon also have some personal issues they have to overcome, as they recently learned that Jon is actually her nephew and has the strongest claim to the Iron Throne. The two characters are in love, and that fact doesn’t sit right with a lot of fans — even though incest is a very prominent aspect of the entire series.

Clarke spoke with Entertainment Weekly about her character’s relationship with Jon, defending their romance to fans who might not think it’s appropriate.

“The related thing, to her, is so normal,” Clarke says. “She could have easily married her brother. It’s not a thing. It’s a thing for Jon, but let’s just forget about that. The main thing is we’re up for the same promotion and I’ve been working for it for my entire existence.”

She added, “This is my whole existence. Since birth! Dany literally was brought into this world going: RUN! These f—ers [in Westeros] have f—ed everything up. Now it’s, ‘You’re our only hope.’ There’s so much she’s taken on in her duty in life to rectify. There’s so much she’s seen and witnessed and been through and lost and suffered and hurt to get here … and Jon doesn’t even want it!”

We’ll see how Daenerys copes in the coming episodes of Game of Thrones, airing Sundays on HBO TV.

