Game of Thrones Theory Predicts the Death of Cersei Lannister

Fans are terrified for their favorite characters on Game of Thrones, especially as the Army of the Dead has breached the Wall and is now marching south on Winterfell. But with a lot of the heroes risking their lives to save the Seven Kingdoms of Westeros, it seems like no one is in a safer position than reigning Queen Cersei Lannister. But maybe she’s not safe…

A new fan theory suggests that Cersei’s rule will not be long, and that she might not even have to worry about the Night King of his army of White Walkers. Instead, she’ll meet cold steel in a fashion similar to how she’s doled out death sentences to her enemies.

Check out the theory below:

Euron being the one to kill Cersei would truly be a bit of poetic justice, but a lot of fans have been clamoring for Jaime Lannister to be the one to end his sister’s reign. After everything they’ve been through, it would provide a sense of closure and poetic justice in the series — but Jaime actor Nikolaj Coster-Waldau is not buying in to that possibility.

The actor spoke with Mashable and said that he didn’t believe his character was capable of killing Cersei.

“I mean I don’t think he — I’m just saying it’s a valid theory. I can see it makes sense, it has a beautiful —it’s a nice circle [that] they are born together in the womb and then he kills her at the end…It makes sense,” Coster-Waldau said. “You could say that could — that the motivation for doing that would be the same for killing Cersei, but I haven’t seen anything yet before Season 7 that would make me believe that he was capable of doing that.”

I guess we’ll find out what Jaime is actually capable of as the final season of Game of Thrones continues.

