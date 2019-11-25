Game of Thrones Tweet Has Fans Freaking Out

Game of Thrones officially concluded earlier this year and, despite some fans becoming upset with the way the storyline wrapped up, the series’ official Twitter account only had to tweet three words to get fans riled up. The account posted the message “Winter is coming,” which could either be a hint of an announcement on the horizon regarding a new series, a tease at author George R.R. Martin having completed his next book, or merely an observation that November coming to an end signals the annual transition towards the chilly season. Whatever the tweet means, fans are having all sorts of reactions.

Winter is coming. — Game of Thrones (@GameOfThrones) November 25, 2019

The proper series might have come to an end, but the A Song of Ice and Fire franchise is far from dead. HBO confirmed it was passing on a prequel series earlier this year, while also announcing it was moving forward on a different series, House of the Dragon. The cable network has also teased other spinoffs were in development, which this tweet could be referring to, or it could be a hint of an upcoming home video announcement as we head into the holiday season.

Scroll down to see fans losing it over the Game of Thrones tweet!

STOP PLAYING WITH US — Alan Cristiano (@Cr7Alanr) November 25, 2019

I think they literally meant winter is coming. Not another season 😂 — Fonzo 🖕🏼#Lakers (@Fonzo205) November 25, 2019

good. but please elaborate — mari 24 (@dicksgraysn) November 25, 2019

George’s next book people… — NonStopWatch (@nonstopwatch) November 25, 2019

It’s just a tease, it’s just a tease, it’s just a tease… pic.twitter.com/iYYlLk2rFq — SoaR Geek 🔜 💯k Subs! (@geekermon) November 25, 2019

I’ve seen what happens during the winter. It’s not a big deal. — Dogeblood Rising (@casersatz) November 25, 2019

