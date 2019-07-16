Game of Thrones Prequel: Naomi Watts’ Costume Potentially Leaks

Production continues on the Game of Thrones prequel series for HBO, and a new photo that is presumably from the set of the show may offer some major clues! The photo depicts Game of Thrones prequel series star Naomi Watts in what seems to be the first official costume we’ve seen the actress in, and that costume may say a lot about her role in the series.

Take a look at the (admittedly shoddy) set pic of Naomi Watts that now has Game of Thrones fans buzzing with speculation:

#new 📸| Naomi Watts on the set of #GameOfThrones prequel “Bloodmoon”

The Game of Thrones prequel is currently filming under the production title of “Bloodmoon”, and Winter Is Coming.net has done the dot-connections to confirm that this is the set and production that Watts is dressed for. The outfit itself is an ostentatious garment of gold, which denotes Watts’ character as a person of wealth and influence – possibly from a famous house that Game of Thrones know all too well…

This prequel series is taking place in a world of Westeros that existed thousands of years before the events of Game of Thrones. Much like the main series, the prequel is expected to reveal that the history of Westeros we’ve been told over and over again doesn’t quite match up to the reality of how events behind the legends actually played out. That leaves room for some big twists and surprises to unfold, and fans have already been digging through the history of the major houses for clues.

In the case of the Lannisters, it’s been revealed by Game of Thrones creator George R.R. Martin that they are not part of this prequel series; however, fan theories also point to a bit of truth that Martin may be skirting around in the statement he’s given:

“The Lannisters aren’t there yet, but Castlery Rock is certainly there; it’s like the Rock of Gibraltar,” Martin revealed. “It’s actually occupied by the Casterlys — for whom it’s still named after in the time of Game of Thrones.”

That quote, coupled with the few character details about Naomi Watts we know, has fans now thinking she could be playing a member of the wealthy House Casterly – or even a pivotal figure that changed the histories of the Casterly and Lannister families, forever.

The latter theory is that Watts could be playing the infamous “Lann the Clever,” an Andal adventurer who came to Westeros across the Narrow Sea Thousands of Years before the full-fledged “coming of the Andals,” that changed the continent into the one we saw in the main GoT series. In his day, Lann managed to swindle Casterly Rock and all the family’s wealth for himself, giving rise to the Lannister family we know and love to hate. Watts playing Lann would be an intriguing gender-bent twist on the legend, which would actually be interesting commentary on how Westeros fails to recognize the contributions of the great female figures that helped shape its history. It wouldn’t certainly echo the struggles (and ultimately disappointing endings) for a lot of Game of Thrones‘ female characters, which fans would appreciate.

…Then again, young actor Josh Whitehouse and/or Jamie Campbell Bower would both be fits for a more traditional version of Lann, while Watts could easily be his ally/adversary in House Casterly. What’s your best guess on this?

No air date has been set for the Game of Thrones prequel series.