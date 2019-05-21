Game of Thrones Gets Fiery Anime Opening

This past Sunday was a real treat for those who fall into the Venn diagram of being both anime and pop-culture fans: Attack on Titan aired one of its best and most thrilling episodes yet, and Game of Thrones aired its big finale episode. That double-shot of goodness has left fans on high – which is why it’s the perfect time for Game of Thrones finale season to get an anime makeover!

Watch the video below for an example of what Game of Thrones’ epic “Long Night” episode would look like, if it were given anime-style opening credits. Take a look for yourself, below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

What really makes this video work is the clear insider knowledge the editor has about anime culture. This opening credits sequence takes footage from the Battle of Winterfell in “The Long Night” and expertly re-purposes it as the kind of imagery anime series love to use in their opening credits. You have the sweeping shots of locations; some great panning shots of characters in action sequences; and the obligatory anime drama, which is almost exclusively themed after Daenerys and Jon Snow’s romance. Like many ensemble-themed anime, we also get a montage of shots featuring the various main and supporting characters, plus some great use of the fantastical elements of the series, like those stunning shots of dragons dueling, or The Night King stalking his prey.

The reaction to Game of Thrones season 8 has been divisive at best, and downright hostile at worst. There’s been a petition launched to have the final season of GoT remade by an entirely new creative team – and that petition has now earned 1.4 million signatures (and counting!). It’s a sign that fans are fundamentally unsatisfied with how HBO wrapped up the series, and their earnest (if not entitled) belief that a do-over is needed. Of course, it’s important to note that HBO probably isn’t going to be bending to fan pressure anytime… ever. So maybe if Game of Thrones fans truly want to experience the final season story arc in a different way onscreen, an anime adaptation may not be totally out of the question?

Anime fans have been having fun bringing Game of Thrones into the genre ever since the show began. If you like the video above, check out this other anime opening credits to Got from back when season 7 aired in 2017.

HBO currently has a Game of Thrones prequel series in production.