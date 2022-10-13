Gangs of New York TV Series in the Works From Martin Scorsese

Martin Scorsese is one of the most iconic living directors with so many famous films under his belt. Taxi Driver, Raging Bull, and Goodfellas are just some of his beloved films, not to mention The Departed, which earned Scorsese his long overdue Academy Award for Best Director in 2007. One of the many movies Scorsese was nominated for was Gangs of New York, the 2002 crime drama that starred Leonardo DiCaprio, Daniel Day-Lewis, and Cameron Diaz. The movie scored ten Oscar nominations back in the day, and now Scorsese is planning to revive the story 20 years later.

According to Deadline, a Gangs of New York TV series is in the works with Miramax, and Scorsese is set to executive produce and direct the project's first two episodes with a script from Brett Leonard (Shantaram). Gangs of New York is based on Herbert Asbury's non-fiction book from 1927 that follows rival gangs in New York City, and it's rumored that this new version will follow different characters from the film. Previously, Scorsese was attached to a completely different Gangs of New York adaptation.

"This time and era of America's history and heritage is rich with characters and stories that we could not fully explore in a two-hour film," Scorsese said back when the first show was announced. "A television series allows us the time and creative freedom to bring this colorful world, and all the implications it had and still does on our society, to life."

What Is Martin Scorsese's Next Film?

Scorsese recently wrapped production on this latest project with Leonardo DiCaprio, Killers of the Flower Moon. The new movie is set to be released next year and also stars Robert DeNiro, Jesse Plemmons, Lily Gladstone, Tantoo Cardinal, John Lithgow, and Brendan Fraser. The movie is based on Grann's book Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI, and follows a major F.B.I investigation into the murders of members of the Osage tribe in the United States in the 1920s.

It was also announced in July that Scorsese and DiCaprio would be teaming up yet again for an adaptation of David Grann's non-fiction book, The Wager: A Tale of Shipwreck, Mutiny, and Murder. Grann also wrote the Killers of the Flower Moon book. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Apple Original Films has landed the rights to the book, which is set to be released in April 2023. Scorsese is set to direct the film and DiCaprio will star. Dan Friedkin and Bradley Thomas of Imperative Entertainment are producing the film along with Scorsese via Sikelia Productions, and DiCaprio and his partner Jennifer Davisson via their Appian Way Productions banner. Richard Plepler will executive produce The Wager through Eden Productions.

