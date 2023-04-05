The Walking Dead's Chandler Riggs Fulfills "Childhood Dream" on Ghost Hunters

Chandler Riggs is living the dream with the dead. The Walking Dead's former Carl Grimes actor fulfills a "childhood dream" as a special guest star on the Season 16 premiere of Ghost Hunters, joining TAPS (The Atlantic Paranormal Society) — paranormal investigators Jason Hawes, Steve Gonsalves, Dave Tango, and Shari DeBenedetti — to explore the historic Bastille, an abandoned 125-year-old former Wild West jail in Hanford, California. Titled "Dead Man Walking," Riggs' episode premieres Thursday, April 6th, at 9 p.m. ET on Travel Channel and will be available to stream on Discovery+.

"last year i got to live out my childhood dream and be on an episode of #GhostHunters!!!!," Riggs tweeted ahead of Thursday's season premiere. "it was so surreal to be in the TAPS van with the gang, going on an investigation. and we got so lucky with this amazing old prison!"

Would you rather: Ghosts 👻 vs. Zombies 🧟‍♂️#TheWalkingDead's @chandlerriggs joins the TAPS team on a ✨brand new episode✨ of #GhostHunters airing Thursday, April 6 at 9/8c on Travel Channel! pic.twitter.com/jBlTmHnMsj — Trvl Channel (@travelchannel) April 3, 2023

Travel Channel describes the Ghost Hunters season premiere: "In downtown Hanford, California sits an imposing, abandoned county jail more than 125 years old. The Bastille, as it is known today, has captured the imagination of the residents who, for decades, have reported encountering apparitions and other strange activity in this building. In the years since this former Wild West jail was shuttered, many businesses have come and gone inside the old building, but they all share one commonality — claims of chilling paranormal phenomena. Now, many believe that the decades of suffering and tragic deaths that occurred inside the jail are behind the ongoing hauntings."

(Photo: Travel Channel)

According to the channel, the new season of Ghost Hunters sees TAPS "tackle disturbing activity head-on, leaving no stone unturned to reach the dead among the living."

Joining Riggs and the TAPS team in "Dead Man Walking" are guest investigators Satori Hawes and Cody DesBiens. Following Thursday's premiere, new episodes will explore the Argonaut and Kennedy mines in California's Gold Country; the Hoover Dam in Nevada; "The Mansion of Misfortune" in Alabama; the home of an American Founding Father; the century-old and now-abandoned St. Ignatius Hospital in Colfax, Washington; the historic Rose Mont farm and plantation in Gallatin, Tennessee; and a church rectory-turned-haunted family home in Ogdensburg, New York.

Ghost Hunters season 16 premieres with "Dead Man Walking" and guest star Chandler Riggs, the first of eight new hour-long episodes, on Thursday, April 6th, at 9 p.m. ET on Travel Channel and Discovery+.