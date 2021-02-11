Gina Carano Dropped From Agency After The Mandalorian Firing

✖

News hit last night that Gina Carano, who played Cara Dune in the first two seasons of Disney's The Mandalorian, was fired from the show due to anti-Semitic comments made on TikTok, though she has been quite vocal with controversial views on social media for quite some time. This morning Deadline is reporting that Carano is also no longer with her agency UTA, confirmed by a UTA spokesperson last night. No reason was given that we know of but it's probably tied to the same remarks that got her fired from The Mandalorian.

The comments in question were made on a now-deleted TikTok post that compared the current politically charged climate to Nazi Germany. “Jews were beaten in the streets, not by Nazi soldiers but by their neighbors,” Carano said.

That seemed to be the last straw for Lucasfilm, who released a statement last night saying “Gina Carano is not currently employed by Lucasfilm and there are no plans for her to be in the future. Nevertheless, her social media posts denigrating people based on their cultural and religious identities are abhorrent and unacceptable.”

According to The Daily Beast Carano was also dropped by her publicists at ID last year because of her social media posts. According to a source in the initial report, this latest post was the final straw. “They have been looking for a reason to fire her for two months, and today was the final straw."

According to Deadline, there were no plans to use Cara Dune in season 3 of The Mandalorian, but there were plans to use the character elsewhere, as it was recently revealed she was set to get her own spinoff, which was supposed to be announced at last December's Disney Investor Day presentation. Those plans were scrapped after her previous social media controversies.

While never confirmed, it was expected that she would also play some sort of role in The Rangers of the New Republic spinoff that was announced, but if that was the case, those plans were scrapped too.

Some have called for Disney to just recast the character as opposed to losing everything associated with Dune, who quickly became a fan favorite after her debut in season 1. That might be the best way to salvage the character because it would be a waste to just never see her again.

Should Disney recast Cara Dune? Let us know in the comments!