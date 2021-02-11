Gina Carano Fired From Star Wars: The Mandalorian

✖

Gina Carano, who is best known for playing Cara Dune on the first two seasons of Disney+'s Star Wars: The Mandalorian, will reportedly no longer be part of the franchise's future. The news was first confirmed in a statement from a Lucasfilm spokesperson (which comes courtesy of io9), revealing that Carano is not expected to return to the series' future seasons, or to any other future projects in the franchise.

“Gina Carano is not currently employed by Lucasfilm and there are no plans for her to be in the future. Nevertheless, her social media posts denigrating people based on their cultural and religious identities are abhorrent and unacceptable.”

This story is developing...