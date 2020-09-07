Tracee Ellis Ross, Regina King And More To Do Reimagined Golden Girls As Special Event

✖

Golen Girls is getting re-imagining with an all-black cast, and the upcoming special can now count Black-ish star Tracee Ellis Ross among its ranks. Ross confirmed on social media that she has joined co-stars Regina King (Watchmen), Alfre Woodard (Luke Cage), and Sanaa Lathan (DC's Harley Quinn) in the upcoming Golden Girls special. The post Ross shared to Instagram had the four black actresses posed like the original Golden Girls cast, presumably revealing their characters. Going by the picture, Ross will play Rose; Lathan is Blanche; King is Dorothy; and Woodard is Sophia. This new Golden Girls will be a virtual watch party, held over Zoom on Tuesday evening.

As EW reports, there's not yet any word or details about what exactly this Golden Girls re-imagining even is. It could be a recreation of an existing episode of the original series or a new piece created for this event. Here is what Zoom has posted about the event:

"Join us for an evening that takes a look back to the sitcoms of yesteryear- Before you could pause your screens or binge watch. We bring to you our rendition of Golden Girls, reimagined with an all-black cast of your favorite actresses: Alfre Woodard, Tracee Ellis Ross, Sanaa Lathan, and Regina King, directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood and hosted by Lena Waithe.

In an effort to further engage our community and drive change, all you need to do to enjoy this evening is sign up to receive messages about how you can make a change during this election!

This event is in partnership with Zoom, and the first episode is spotlighting and supporting Color of Change - the nation's largest online racial justice organization.

We’ll see you Tuesday, in Zoom Where it Happens!"

The original Golden Girls TV series ran from 1985-1992, and starred Bea Arthur (Dorothy), Betty White (Rose), Rue McClanahan (Blanche) and Estelle Getty (Sophia). The premise of the show was that four formerly married (widowed/divorced) women end up living in Miami together. They struggled with everything from relationships, to finances, to race and politics, but dealt with it all with trademark dry wit and sarcastic banter that has made the show one of the most enduring and re-watched comedies of all time - arguably the most popular female-led comedy series around.

...In short, this new version coming to Zoom has a big legacy to live up to.

Golden Girls will premiere on Zoom on Tuesday at 6P/9P ET.