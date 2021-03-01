The Crown Wins Best TV Drama at 2021 Golden Globes

✖

The 2021 Golden Globes took place on Sunday night, celebrating an unprecedented and unique year in the world of television. Even as the COVID-19 pandemic has put a lot of major film and TV productions on pause, there still were some noteworthy titles that were honored in the ceremony -- including in the Best TV Drama category. The Crown took home the award for Best TV Drama during Sunday's proceedings, in a category that also included Lovecraft Country, The Mandalorian, Ozark, and Ratched.

The Crown traces the life of Queen Elizabeth II from her wedding in 1947, to Philip Mountbatten, until the early 21st century. The first season depicts events up to 1955, with Winston Churchill resigning as prime minister and the Queen's sister Princess Margaret deciding not to marry Peter Townsend. The second season covers the Suez Crisis in 1956 leading to the retirement of Prime Minister Anthony Eden, the retirement of Prime Minister Harold Macmillan in 1963 following the Profumo affair political scandal, and the birth of Prince Edward in 1964. The third season covers 1964 to 1977, beginning with Harold Wilson's election as prime minister and ending with her Silver Jubilee, also covering Edward Heath's time as prime minister. The third season also introduces Camilla Shand. The fourth season is set during Margaret Thatcher's premiership and features Lady Diana Spencer, while introducing Prince William and Prince Harry.

This win comes as The Crown is preparing for two additional seasons, which will dive further into Queen Elizabeth's history. Imelda Staunton will take on the role of Queen Elizabeth, Lesley Manville will be portraying Princess Margaret, and Elizabeth Debicki will be playing Princess Diana.

"I have loved watching The Crown from the very start," Staunton said when her casting was announced. "As an actor it was a joy to see how both Claire Foy and Olivia Colman brought something special and unique to Peter Morgan's scripts. I am genuinely honoured to be joining such an exceptional creative team and to be taking The Crown to its conclusion."

