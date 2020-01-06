Tom Hanks’ Reaction to Ricky Gervais’ Golden Globes Speech Is Everything

People tuning into the Golden Globes tonight were probably expecting Ricky Gervais to go hard in his opening monologues. Tom Hanks, long thought to be the nicest man in Hollywood was absolutely taken aback by the speech and couldn’t stop himself from making one heck of a face when he heard on brutal sentence. Nobody in the audience escaped the scorching monologue. The censors had their work cut out for them as well.

Gervais began, “So if you do win an award tonight, don’t use it as a political platform to make a political speech. You’re in no position to lecture the public about anything, you know nothing about the real world. Most of you spent less time in school than Greta Thunberg. So, if you win, come up, accept your little award, thank your agent and your God and f— off. OK?”

To end it off, “I came here in a limo tonight and the license plate was made by Felicity Huffman,” he concluded by referring to Huffman’s prison sentence.

Put Tom Hanks in the meme Hall of Fame with Chrissy Teigen. #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/jO6idmSqlK — Rashad Robinson (@rashadrobinson) January 6, 2020

Before accepting the Cecil B. DeMille Award, Hanks talked to Today‘s Savannah Guthrie about receiving such an honor.

“There’s an undeniable power that you just have to say, ‘Hey, I did work that was good enough that ended up touching people on a very personal level,’ ” the A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood star said of his achievements.

“Because I think we all remember what we were going through — what our circumstances [were] — was it sort of like what we needed at the time when we saw films that actually made us feel better about who we are,” Hanks added.

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association said during their initial decision to honor Hanks, “For more than three decades, he’s captivated audiences with rich and playful characters that we’ve grown to love and admire,” president Lorenzo Soria offered in a statement. “As compelling as he is on the silver screen, he’s equally so behind the camera as a writer, producer and director.”

Soria continued, “We’re honored to include Mr. Hanks with such luminaries as Oprah Winfrey, George Clooney, Meryl Streep, Martin Scorsese, and Barbra Streisand to name a few.”

So, a nice honor for a very nice man, but Mr. Hanks might want to work on that poker face after all this time. But, then maybe without that honesty, he wouldn’t be the delight he’s proven to be.