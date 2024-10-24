Good Omens Ending With Feature-Length Final Episode Instead of Full Season

The end is nigh for Good Omens. Prime Video announced Thursday that season 3 of the Michael Sheen and David Tennant-led series, which is based on the Terry Pratchett and Neil Gaiman novel of the same name, will be just one 90-minute episode. The feature-length series finale replaces the previously announced third and final season that was put on hold in September after multiple women accused Gaiman of sexual assault. Gaiman, who will not be involved in production on the Good Omens series finale when filming gets underway in early 2025 in Scotland, contributed to the writing but has been removed from the episode’s executive producer credits.



Good Omens originally premiered as a limited series on Prime Video in May 2019. In 2021, the streamer announced a second six-episode season of the humorous fantasy drama about the unlikely duo of the angel Aziraphale (Sheen) and demon Crowley (Tennant), who teamed up to save the world from the apocalypse. When Good Omens was renewed for a third and final season in December, the Sandman author said the final six episodes would “finish the story Terry and I plotted in 1989 and in 2006.”



“Terry was determined that if we made Good Omens for television, we could take the story all the way to the end,” Gaiman said at the time. “Season One was all about averting Armageddon, dangerous prophecies, and the End of the World. Season Two was sweet and gentle, although it may have ended less joyfully than a certain Angel and Demon might have hoped. Now in Season Three, we will deal once more with the end of the world. The plans for Armageddon are going wrong. Only Crowley and Aziraphale working together can hope to put it right. And they aren’t talking.”



Rob Wilkins, who represents Pratchett’s estate via Narrativia, will return as executive producer alongside Josh Cole, head of comedy, BBC Studios Comedy Productions. “We’re delighted to be bringing those fans a gripping conclusion to a story that begun 35 years — and several millennia — ago,” Cole said.



Prime Video originally announced that Good Omens season 3 would “bring to life a serendipitous conversation from almost 35 years ago” between Gaiman and the late Pratchett, who “mapped out ‘what happens next’ to the wonderful characters in the world of their internationally best-selling novel.” The Good Omens Universe will end its run with a total of 13 episodes.



Seasons 1 and 2 of Good Omens are now streaming on Amazon’s Prime Video. Amazon MGM Studios has not yet announced a premiere date for the final episode.



