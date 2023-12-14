Prime Video Fan-Favorite Renewed For Final Season

One of Prime Video's big fan-favorites has been renewed for a final season on the streamer. Today, Amazon announced that Good Omens is coming back for Season 3. There was a pretty substantial cliffhanger at the end of Season 2. So, this is welcome news from the fans. Series creator Neil Gaiman is ecstatic to see this series get to end in a conclusive manner. Michael Sheen and David Tennant are both locked-in to return for the final season of Good Omens. The series has been running on Prime Video since 2019 and over the course of this stint has stacked up viewership and a passionate fanbase. Filming begins soon in Scotland and the creator had to issue a statement to celebrate the good news.

"I'm so happy finally to be able to finish the story Terry [Pratchett]and I plotted in 1989 and in 2006," Gaiman wrote in a statement. "Terry was determined that if we made 'Good Omens' for television, we could take the story all the way to the end. Season One was all about averting Armageddon, dangerous prophecies, and the End of the World.

"Season Two was sweet and gentle, although it may have ended less joyfully than a certain Angel and Demon might have hoped," he added. "Now in Season Three, we will deal once more with the end of the world. The plans for Armageddon are going wrong. Only Crowley and Aziraphale working together can hope to put it right. And they aren't talking."

Some Slight Changes For Good Omens Season 3

(Photo: Amazon Prime Video)

While Good Omens is getting the Season 3 that fans wanted, it will be without showrunner and executive producer Douglas McKinnon. Th director made the decision to step away during the writers and actors' strikes. Gaiman would reaffirm that decision for the fans, as a lot of them were surprised by the shake-up. On Instagram, McKinnon did a creative challenge for his industry peers to raise awareness to their plight. But, when a fan asked about Season 3 of Good Omens, he broke the bad news in one of the comments.

"Challenge accepted: To all professionals in the television/film world, join the challenge to post a photo of you in your job," Mackinnon wrote back then. "Just a picture, no description. The goal is to flood social media with our profession and raise awareness of the current struggles." Then, when pressed about Season 3, he just said, "I'm not involved with this show anymore."

Looking To Catch Up On Good Omens?

With Season 3 of Good Omens coming up, there might be some fans who feel like they have the time to get up to speed. Of course, both seasons of the show are up on Prime Video. Both Neil Gaiman and Terry Pratchett worked on this story a long time ago. But, their work has come to fruition and will probably have a lot of fans sitting on the edge of their seats while they wait for the payoff.

The description on Prime Video reads: "A naked archangel turns up at the door to renegade angel Aziraphale's bookshop, with no memory of who he is or how he got there, and Aziraphale and retired demon Crowley's lives become extremely complicated. Heaven and Hell are both desperate to find the runaway. As Crowley and Aziraphale attempt to fix a human romance, things become increasingly unsafe for them, in the past and the present."

Are you excited to see Good Omens get a Season 3? Let us know down in the comments!