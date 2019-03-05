TV Shows

‘Good Omens’ Shares Character Teasers Ahead of Tomorrow’s Trailer Debut

It looks like Good Omens is celebrating the end of the world in style.The upcoming miniseries, […]

It looks like Good Omens is celebrating the end of the world in style.

The upcoming miniseries, which is based off of the Neil Gaiman and Terry Pratchett novel of the same name, has been sharing a slew of new motion posters showcasing the series’ cast of characters. Along with these posters has been an announcement — that a full trailer for the series will debut on Wednesday, March 6th.

The series follows Aziraphale (Michael Sheen) and Crowley (David Tennant), an angel and a demon who set out on a mission to locate the misplaced 11-year-old Antichrist in a near-apocalyptic world.

“It’s a massive, epic, sweeping show,” Tennant said in a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly. “I can’t wait to see the finished product. It’s quite hard to imagine at the moment. They’ve got months of post-production. It’s going to be one of the joys of it, seeing how it all comes together.”

“[Crowley is] a demon, who’s been stationed on earth since the Garden of Eden, who ends up teaming up with his opposite number, Aziraphale, played by Michael Sheen, to avert the oncoming apocalypse,” Tennant added. “They decide that actually, they quite like their life on earth as it is, and humanity being wiped out would mean they’d have to go back and live in heaven and hell, which is not a prospect that particularly cheers them. So they set out to undermine the coming of the Antichrist.”

Click on through to get acquainted with Good Omens‘ characters, ahead of tomorrow’s trailer release!

Crowley (Michael Sheen) and Aziraphale (David Tennant)

Adam Young (Sam Taylor Buck)

The Hellhound

Gabriel (Jon Hamm)

Anathema Device (Adria Arjona)

Newton Pulsifer (Jack Whitehall)

Sergeant Shadwell (Michael McKean)

Madame Tracy (Miranda Richardson)

Pollution (Lourdes Faberes)

Death (Brian Cox)

War (Mireille Enos)

Famine (Yusuf Gatewood)

