‘Good Omens’ Shares Character Teasers Ahead of Tomorrow’s Trailer Debut

It looks like Good Omens is celebrating the end of the world in style.

The upcoming miniseries, which is based off of the Neil Gaiman and Terry Pratchett novel of the same name, has been sharing a slew of new motion posters showcasing the series’ cast of characters. Along with these posters has been an announcement — that a full trailer for the series will debut on Wednesday, March 6th.

The series follows Aziraphale (Michael Sheen) and Crowley (David Tennant), an angel and a demon who set out on a mission to locate the misplaced 11-year-old Antichrist in a near-apocalyptic world.

“It’s a massive, epic, sweeping show,” Tennant said in a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly. “I can’t wait to see the finished product. It’s quite hard to imagine at the moment. They’ve got months of post-production. It’s going to be one of the joys of it, seeing how it all comes together.”

“[Crowley is] a demon, who’s been stationed on earth since the Garden of Eden, who ends up teaming up with his opposite number, Aziraphale, played by Michael Sheen, to avert the oncoming apocalypse,” Tennant added. “They decide that actually, they quite like their life on earth as it is, and humanity being wiped out would mean they’d have to go back and live in heaven and hell, which is not a prospect that particularly cheers them. So they set out to undermine the coming of the Antichrist.”

Click on through to get acquainted with Good Omens‘ characters, ahead of tomorrow’s trailer release!

Crowley (Michael Sheen) and Aziraphale (David Tennant)

Cherish this #ValentinesDay with Aziraphale and Crowley, for it could be your last. ⏰ #GoodOmens debuts May 31 only on @PrimeVideo. pic.twitter.com/wh38V7zGhJ — Good Omens (@GoodOmensPrime) February 14, 2019

Adam Young (Sam Taylor Buck)

The Antichrist has arrived, and he’s ready to ruin your #RandomActsofKindnessDay! Meet Adam when #GoodOmens debuts May 31 only on @PrimeVideo. pic.twitter.com/brasaIBqt0 — Good Omens (@GoodOmensPrime) February 17, 2019

The Hellhound

No one loves their pet as much as the Antichrist loves his hellhound. ? The #GoodOmens trailer arrives in 2 weeks. #LoveYourPetDay pic.twitter.com/Y2ARJw1zSc — Good Omens (@GoodOmensPrime) February 20, 2019

Gabriel (Jon Hamm)

Prepare for a miracle. Two more days until the #GoodOmens trailer premieres. pic.twitter.com/w2QZPtWATq — Good Omens (@GoodOmensPrime) March 4, 2019

Anathema Device (Adria Arjona)

Introducing the last descendant of Agnes Nutter. Meet @AdriaArjona as Anathema in #GoodOmens. Watch the official trailer March 6. pic.twitter.com/OsCZN81svW — Good Omens (@GoodOmensPrime) March 3, 2019

Newton Pulsifer (Jack Whitehall)

Private Pulsifer reporting for duty. @JackWhitehall stars as Newton Pulsifer in #GoodOmens. Watch the official trailer March 6. pic.twitter.com/vAFWcGKrJe — Good Omens (@GoodOmensPrime) March 3, 2019

Sergeant Shadwell (Michael McKean)

Have a cup of tea with nine sugars waiting for him. @MJMcKean stars as Sergeant Shadwell in #GoodOmens. Watch the trailer March 6. pic.twitter.com/Lu11usUKLK — Good Omens (@GoodOmensPrime) March 1, 2019

Madame Tracy (Miranda Richardson)

Medium. Courtesan. Madame. Miranda Richardson stars as Madame Tracy in #GoodOmens. Watch the trailer March 6. pic.twitter.com/FfD4xtWIM9 — Good Omens (@GoodOmensPrime) March 1, 2019

Pollution (Lourdes Faberes)

Out with the old, in with the new. Pollution is upon on us when the #GoodOmens trailer debuts on March 6. #OldStuffDay pic.twitter.com/idKeMRguXA — Good Omens (@GoodOmensPrime) March 2, 2019

Death (Brian Cox)

So for anybody wondering… The amazing Brian Cox plays Death in #GoodOmens. This is what Death looks like, when he’s not on a motorbike anyway. (Watch the trailer tomorrow.) pic.twitter.com/ARmFMM97uc — Neil Gaiman (@neilhimself) March 5, 2019

War (Mireille Enos)

Our #WCW is setting the world on fire… literally. ? Meet War when the #GoodOmens trailer debuts March 6. pic.twitter.com/cG81Kf2HPQ — Good Omens (@GoodOmensPrime) February 27, 2019

Famine (Yusuf Gatewood)