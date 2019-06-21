Netflix Responds to Petition to Cancel Good Omens, Which Airs on Amazon Prime

Good Omens has become an ever-growing part of the pop culture consciousness since it debuted last month — and it looks like that has some hilarious side effects. A petition began to make the rounds online earlier this week, which saw over 20,000 Christians demanding that the series be canceled due to its blasphemous imagery. The only problem was that the petition was addressed to Netflix, despite the fact that the series is actually distributed by Amazon Prime. The official Twitter account for Netflix UK and Ireland has since responded to the petition, by saying that they “promise not to make any more”.

ok we promise not to make any more https://t.co/TRPux36kcX — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) June 20, 2019

In recent days, the petition has since been edited to accurately mention Amazon Prime, but the jokes about the blunder have still remained. Good Omens showrunner and co-author Neil Gaiman even caught wind of the petition, arguing that it “says it all really”.

The petition was put into place by Return to Order, a group that “calls upon Americans to put principles into actions by working towards what is called an organic Christian society”. According to The Guardian, previous petitions from the group have put Walmart in its crosshairs, after it sold a “blasphemous ice cream chain called Sweet Jesus”.

In a way, the absurdity of the petition falls in line with the energy of the original novel, which imagines the end times with a delightful amount of twists and turns. The novel was originally written by Gaiman and Terry Pratchett, the latter of whom died before getting to see the story adapted onto the screen.

“[Pratchett said] ‘you have to make it, because you’re the only other person who has the same passion for and understanding for Good Omens I do, and I want to watch it,’” Gaiman explained to CNET earlier this year. “I said OK, and then he died, which suddenly turned it into a last request.”

Good Omens follows Aziraphale (Michael Sheen) and Crowley (David Tennant), an angel and a demon who set out on a mission to locate the misplaced 11-year-old Antichrist, days before the apocalypse is about to kick off. The series also features appearances from Jon Hamm, Miranda Richardson, Adria Arjona, Jack Whitehall, Frances McDormand, Benedict Cumberbatch, and Nick Offerman.

Good Omens is now available on Amazon Prime.