Goosebumps Producers Reveal Which Books They Want to Adapt in Season 2

The first season of the new Goosebumps TV series brought a number of titles from R.L. Stine's iconic book series to life. Say Cheese and Die!, Night of the Living Dummy, and The Haunted Mask were among some of the most popular Goosebumps books adapted in the first season of the Hulu and Disney+ series. They were far from the only ones, but Stine wrote so many Goosebumps books that there are still a ton of options to pull from in future seasons.

Goosebumps hasn't officially been renewed for Season 2 just yet, but the ending of the Season 1 finale clearly sets the series up for more. So, assuming there is going to be a sophomore season of Goosebumps, which of Stine's books could the show bring to television?

ComicBook.com recently spoke to Goosebumps executive producers Rob Letterman, Nicholas Stoller, and Hilary Winston, and we asked about the books at the top of their wish lists.

"I'm pretty sure Nick is going to say The Girl Who Cried Monster, that's my guess on that," Winston said. "There's The Werewolf of Fever Swamp. There's a lot of classics that you know. We couldn't obviously do all of them. Stay out of the Basement, which I always talk about because I love that one. There's just so many good ones, and it's like you forget about them. And then when you're going through the list, you're like, 'Oh my gosh, yeah, there's that one. There's that one.'"

Letterman chimed in and put a lot of emphasis on Welcome to Dead House, the very first Goosebumps book that R.L. Stine wrote. It was initially published in 1992.

"I love the Welcome to Dead House book. It's the first [Goosebumps]. And I remember R.L. Stine talking about how it was the first one," Letterman told us. "They didn't know what was going to happen with Goosebumps. He had no idea it was going to be a phenomenon. It was just what it was. It was a writing assignment he did and he said it scared the crap out of kids. It's what he discovered after writing, and he had to dial it back a little bit after that one. You know, the next books going on. But I do love that book. The premise is terrifying. It's just a really scary read."

