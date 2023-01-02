Gotham Knights Star Misha Collins teases Two-Face Transformation in New Year Message

While they missed a golden opportunity to show it off in 2022 (come on, guys! A calendar year with three twos in it!), Misha Collins seemingly confirmed over the weekend that he will appear as Two-Face in full makeup during the first season of The CW's upcoming series Gotham Knights. In a short video posted to social media on Saturday, Collins showed himself getting a cast done of his head -- while wearing a facial prosthetic that curled his lips around his teeth like Two-Face's disfigured side does in the comics. This seemingly flies in the face of previous comments by Collins, suggesting that the transformation wouldn't happen in the first season of the show.

This will make Collins the third actor to don the Two-Face makeup in live-action (although there have been additional versions of Harvey Dent, pre-transformation, on shows like Gotham and in the 1989 Batman movie). The character was previously played by Tommy Lee Jones in Batman Forever, and Aaron Eckhardt in The Dark Knight.

"I can tell you that I'm playing Harvey Dent, which is a character from the Batman universe, who becomes Two-Face," Collins told fans at an SPN Indy Convention (via ScreenRant). "I had a little compunction about that because I know my ex will be like 'Fitting role!' [laughs] That did actually cross my mind, I don't want somebody to have such an easy insult for the rest of my life! Warner Bros. seems to be putting a lot into the pilot, it's great, it seems like it has a great team behind it. For example, our costume designer did The Handmaid's Tale, like really top-shelf people on the project. If it gets picked up and turned into a series – which would be really cool – my character will be Harvey Dent for the whole first year, so I have a nice long stretch of not being two-faced. And then I become Two-Face! Yeah, I'm looking forward to it and I'll be the old person on the show!"

You can see him getting his prosthetic mold done below.

Given how long the series has been in production, and the short seasons of most CW shows, it's possible that the Two-Face makeup will only appear as a brief cameo in the season finale. In spite of a number of popular characters being used in the series, so far the buzz has been pretty limited, with a lot of it centering on Collins as Harvey Dent. So it could make sense to tee up a bigger role for him in a prospective second season.

According to the official synopsis, in Gotham Knights, Batman is dead, and a powder keg has ignited Gotham City without the Dark Knight to protect it. In the wake of Bruce Wayne's murder, his adopted son Turner Hayes is framed for killing the Caped Crusader, along with the children of some of Batman's enemies: Duela, an unpredictable fighter and skilled thief who was born in Arkham Asylum and abandoned by her father, Harper Row, a streetwise and acerbic engineer who can fix anything, and her brother Cullen Row, a clever transgender teen who is tired of being polite and agreeable. With the charismatic and hard-charging District Attorney Harvey Dent and the GCPD hot on their trail, Turner will rely on allies including his best friend and formidable coder Stephanie Brown, and unlikely Batman sidekick Carrie Kelley. But our Knights will soon learn there is a larger, more nefarious force at work within Gotham City. This team of mismatched fugitives must band together to become its next generation of saviors known as the Gotham Knights.

The series is expected to debut on The CW in Spring 2023.