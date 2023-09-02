Great British Bake Off Season 13 Scraps Controversial Themed Weeks

The Great British Bake Off returns this month for its 13th season, but it does so with a major change. According to Deadline, the hit baking show has decided to scrap its controversial country-themed baking challenges. The change comes following 2022's "Mexican Week" challenge, which received backlash for being racist. The show had previously also featured a "Japan Week" in 2020 and a "German Week" in 2021.

"We didn't want to offend anyone but the world has changed and the joke fell flat," executive producer Kieran Smith said about the controversial Mexican Week. "We're not doing any national themes this year."

In lieu of the national themed weeks, the series is going to focus on its more traditional roots.

"We're doing all the regular weeks: Cakes, biscuits, bread, patisserie, chocolate, plus party cakes is a new theme," Smith added.

What Happened With "Mexican Week"?

Mexican Week last season on The Great British Bake Off received backlash for casual racism. The challenge week featured dishes that weren't exactly authentic — something that had been a complaint during previous national weeks — but also saw hosts Noel Fieling and Matt Lucas wear sombreros, use maracas, and speak in faux Spanish accents. Lucas will be replaced by Alison Hammond for Season 13. Lucas announced in December that he would be leaving the show.

"I'd literally come back from Mexico about three weeks before we filmed the episode," judge Paul Hollywood said. "I was all over the place, and we set the challenges based on what I'd seen there. The challenges were very good, and everyone did a good job."

"The thing about Bake off is that it absolutely represents inclusivity and diversity and tolerance and togetherness," judge Dame Prue Leith added. "So, the idea that we were set out to insult anybody is ridiculous."

Matt Lucas Stepped Down From The Great British Bake Off Last Year

As was mentioned above, Lucas departed The Great British Bake Off last year, announcing on social media that he was "passing the baguette" onto someone else after three seasons.

"Xxx Farewell Bake Off! It's been a delicious experience and I can't imagine a more fun way of spending my summers, but it's become clear to me that I can't present both Fantasy Football League and Bake Off alongside all my other projects," he wrote. "So, after three series and 51 episodes, I am cheerfully passing the baguette on to someone else. I would like to give my warmest thanks and gratitude to everyone at Love Productions and Channel 4 and to Noelipops, Paul, Dame Prue, the crew and, of course, the wonderful bakers for welcoming me into the tent."

What is The Great British Bake Off?

The Great British Bake Off is a British television baking competition which sees a group of amateur bakers compete against each other in a series of rounds of challenges as they attempt to impress the judges with their skills. Each round sees the elimination of a contestant until the winner is selected from the final round. The series debuted in 2010 and is also aired in other countries, including the United States and Canada. The series has also spawned some companion series, including The Great British Sewing Bee, Bake Off: The Professionals, The Great Pottery Throw Down, and more.