The Great British Baking Show Host Announces Exit From Series

Great British Baking Show is losing one of its hosts as Matt Lucas stepped down from his post this week. On his social media profiles, the host explained the reason for the sudden departure. It seems as though Lucas has some scheduling conflicts that will get in the way of the production on the series. Fantasy Football League is a major commitment that is going to need some time during the summers. Back in 2020, the host joined Bake Off and Noah Fielding stood beside him as they helped the bakers journey through some absolutely wild challenges. The requisite humor to carry certain moments of tension and lift spirits is not an easy task. Winning over a fanbase that has already been together for so long can be difficult as well. So, as the series continues to expand in America and rolls forward in the U.K. it will have to do so without a familiar face. Read the goodbye letter down below.

"Xxx Farewell Bake Off! It's been a delicious experience and I can't imagine a more fun way of spending my summers, but it's become clear to me that I can't present both Fantasy Football League and Bake Off alongside all my other projects," he wrote. "So, after three series and 51 episodes, I am cheerfully passing the baguette on to someone else. I would like to give my warmest thanks and gratitude to everyone at Love Productions and Channel 4 and to Noelipops, Paul, Dame Prue, the crew and, of course, the wonderful bakers for welcoming me into the tent."

The show also had to say goodbye to producer Chloe Avery earlier this year. Her passing came as quite a shock for the fans as a title card accompanied an episode in September. However, the viewers did appreciate the subtle uplifting message about her condition.

"Throughout this, Chloë remained adamant that she would get better and put this all behind her," her brother Henry said on social media at that time There will be so many of you reading this now that won't have even known she was unwell, but that was how she wanted it to be. Chloë wanted to reappear after this, healthy and strong with her baby boy and simply say when asked that '2022 had been a tough year."

