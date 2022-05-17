The Great British Baking Show Game Announced

✖

Ravensburger has unveiled a new card game based on the popular baking competition The Great British Baking Show. The new game will pit players against each other in a race to collect a configuration of baking cards shown on specific recipe cards, with each flavor needing to be arranged a certain way. Players will have to choose between moving fast or selecting the best flavors, while avoiding "soggy" cards. Players can score points by being the first to complete their recipe, but they'll earn the Hollywood Handshake by completing certain objectives that takes time to complete. Players can also use "Help" cards to add wild cards to their ingredient cards and can dispose of bad ingredients into the "Bin" once per turn. The Great British Baking Show Game will be released in August.

"We went through dozens of iterations to get the feel just right," says Shanon Lyon, Ravensburger Game Development Manager, in a press release announcing the game. "We wanted gameplay that captured the humor, time pressure, and wholesome elements of the series."

The Great British Baking Show (or The Great British Bakeoff, as it's known outside of the US and Canada) is one of the top streaming shows in the world, with the series being the third most streamed show in 2021. While the series is a baking competition, it stands apart from other cooking reality shows with the friendlier vibe and more cooperative atmosphere than a show like Hell's Kitchen or Top Chef.

Interestingly, this isn't the first board game with ties to The Great British Baking Show. Popular contestant Kim-Joy previously announced her own cooperative tabletop game called Kim-Joy's Magic Bakery, which was released last year.

The Great British Baking Show Game can be played by 2-4 players and takes approximately 20 minutes to play. No retail price has been announced at this time.