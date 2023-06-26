Ryan Reynolds Posts Photo From Great British Bake Off Tent

Ryan Reynolds took to social media this weekend to share a photo he took outside the tent for The Great British Bake-Off. In the photo, Reynolds is sharing an embrace with Paul Hollywood and Dame Prue Leith, two of the beloved series' hosts. Calling the moment "a full and unconditional hug of pure serotonin," Reynolds didn't give any details as to why he was at the Tent, leading some fans to speculate in the comments about a guest appearance, or even an appearance on the "Celebrity" edition of Bake-Off. In the comments, Hollywood suggested that they were just "catching up," pointing to either a casual visit while Reynolds was in town, or perhaps a one-day guest spot or cameo, rather than something more substantive.

Lending some credence to the idea that it's likely just a visit, Reynolds' wife Blake Lively was also spotted around the tent with Hollywood. Reynolds and Lively have spent a fair amount of time in the U.K. since Reynolds and It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia star Rob McElhenney bought the Wrexham football club, a story documented in the Disney+ documentary Welcome to Wrexham.

You can see it below.

Reynolds has two big movies coming up soon: Deadpool 3, which will bring back Hugh Jackman as Wolverine; and Mayday, an action comedy from the directors of Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves in which Reynolds will star alongside Murder on the Orient Express and Thor director Kenneth Branagh.

Reynolds and Jackman were previously together in X-Men Origins: Wolverine but the film is largely criticized and often joked about by Reynolds, to the point that Deadpool 2's post-credits scene saw Wade Wilson go back in time to prevent it from ever happening. The stories of these Marvel films have not made it easy for Jackman and Reynolds to play Wolverine and Deadpool together, though.

Deadpool 3 will be directed by Free Guy and The Adam Project's Shawn Levy, with a script written by Bob's Burgers' Wendy Molyneaux and Lizzie Molyneaux-Loeglin, with Deadpool and Deadpool 2 writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick reportedly also returning to contribute to the script.