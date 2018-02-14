‘Greatest American Hero’ Reboot Adds 3 New Cast Members

The Greatest American Hero is beefing up its reboot cast.

Days after casting New Girl star Hannah Simone in the lead role, ABC has added three more stars, creating an already impressive ensemble. According to Deadline, Cheers alum George Wendt, The Big Sick star Zenobia Shroff, and Gia Sandhu (The Indian Detective) have been tapped for main roles in the pilot.

The rebooted version of Greatest American Hero will change up the original story, placing an Indian-American woman in the lead role. Meera (Simone) is described as a “30-year-old woman who loves tequila and karaoke” and she spends much of her life failing to find meaning, going against the grain of her traditional Indian family. An inexplicable event changes Meera’s life forever, giving her a super suit to protect the planet.

Wendt, beloved by TV audiences for his turn as Norm Peterson on Cheers, will play Meera’s boss, Bob Rice. Shroff will play Meera’s mother Leena, and Sandhu will play Mona, Meera’s Type A sister.

In addition to the casting news, ABC has also found a director to take charge of the pilot episode. For her work on the network’s hit sitcom Speechless, Christine Gernon will be in charge of helming the new pilot.

The Greatest American Hero reboot is being developed by Rachna Fruchbom and Nahnatchka Khan, the duo behind Fresh Off the Boat. Khan and Fruchbom will executive produce the series alongside Gernon, Mandy Summers, and Tawnia McKiernan. 20th Century Fox TV will co-produce with ABC Studios.