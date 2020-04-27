Green Arrow and the Canaries Star Teases Potential Arrowverse Crossovers

✖

The CW's Arrowverse of shows is continuing to evolve in some interesting ways, especially now that the "Crisis on Infinite Earths" crossover has come and gone. While many of the shows are gearing up for their season finales (some of which are earlier than planned, thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic), the franchise is also looking to the future, in the form of a possible Green Arrow and the Canaries spinoff. The potential series, which got a backdoor pilot as part of Arrow's eighth and final season, would follow Laurel Lance (Katie Cassidy), Dinah Drake (Juliana Harkavy), and Mia Smoak-Queen (Katherine McNamara) in the 2040s, further expanding the Arrowverse's canon as we know it. And as the series stars teased in a recent interview, that could lead to some genuinely interesting crossovers.

"I think the spinoff provides a lot of opportunities to keep building the relationships that we started in Arrow, bring them over." McNamara recently told TooFab. "We have so many badass women in this world, whether it's Nyssa al Ghul, or bring Caity Lotz over [from Legends of Tomorrow]. Mia has such a great relationship with Barry Allen, bring that over."

At the same time, McNamara also hinted that Green Arrow and the Canaries' setting could provide an interesting new normal among the series' ensemble, while also reminding fans of what made Arrow so much fun to watch.

"But also we have this chance to make a new fresh team," McNamara continued. "We've got the three of us and then there's William, who has the Felicity angle. And all these other people we could bring in for a new team, where you have that same energy, that same vibe of the original show -- that dark, that grit, all of that -- but there's something fresh that audiences can relive what they love so much."

"The world's reset. "Crisis on Infinite Earths" hit the reset button, literally the world is our oyster," McNamara added.

Of course, there's the question of if and when Green Arrow and the Canaries will officially be greenlit, as the COVID-19 pandemic has thrown the usual May upfronts and a lot of the film and television ecosystem into disarray.

I just asked the other day and because of the state of the world and everything that's going on everything has kind of changed," McNamara recently told ComicBook.com as part of our "Talking Shop" interview series. "Upfronts have been cancelled, nobody knows what's going on. We weren't supposed to know until May anyway and now at this point, who knows when decisions are going to be made."

"You know, obviously I had such a lovely time playing Mia," McNamara added. "I'd love to be back, especially now that there are so many exciting things for her, taking on the mantle of Green Arrow and moving forward. They made me a really badass suit that I love so I'd love to wear it again, but we'll see. Time will tell."

