The CW President Addresses Status of Arrow and The 100 Spinoffs

On Thursday, The CW previewed its schedule for the 2020-2021 season, indicating when a lot of its shows will hopefully resume production even amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Two potential shows that were missing from that roster are Arrow spinoff Green Arrow and the Canaries and a currently-untitled The 100 prequel, both of which were given pilot orders by the network. While some might worry about the shows not being part of the network's roster, it sounds like they're not down for the count just yet. On a call to reporters on Thursday, The CW president Mark Pedowitz revealed that both series are still "very much alive" at the network.

"They are very much in active discussions to see what we can do," Pedowitz revealed. "I've had many sessions with Warner Bros., we have a strategy involved, and hopefully, we can pull it off. But they are very much alive."

This will certainly be promising news for fans of both series, especially as the pandemic has thrown a lot of television's immediate future into disarray, something that Green Arrow and the Canaries star Katherine McNamara explained to ComicBook.com last month.

"I have no idea," McNamara said during our Talking Shop interview series. "I just asked the other day and because of the state of the world and everything that's going on everything has kind of changed. Upfronts have been cancelled, nobody knows what's going on. We weren't supposed to know until May anyway and now at this point, who knows when decisions are going to be made."

"You know, obviously I had such a lovely time playing Mia," McNamara continued. "I'd love to be back, especially now that there are so many exciting things for her, taking on the mantle of Green Arrow and moving forward. They made me a really badass suit that I love so I'd love to wear it again, but we'll see. Time will tell."

Green Arrow and the Canaries would star McNamara, Katie Cassidy, and Juliana Harkavy, as they attempt to save Star City from the brink of destruction in the 2040s.

The 100 prequel, which is set to have a backdoor pilot during the series' final season, will be set 97 years before the events of the original series. It starts with the end of the world — a nuclear apocalypse that wipes out most of the human population on Earth — and follows a band of survivors on the ground as they learn to cope in a dangerous world while fighting to create a new and better society from the ashes of what came before. The series stars Iola Evans, Adain Bradley, and Leo Howard.

