Dr. Seuss ‘Green Eggs And Ham’ Season 1 Teaser Released

Back in 2015, Netflix announced that it would be turning the beloved Dr. Seuss book Green Eggs and Ham into an animated TV series, and you’ve probably forgotten about that news in the years since. Well after all that time in the works, the streaming giant has finally made good on its promise, as it revealed the first look at the upcoming adaptation in the form of a teaser trailer.

On Tuesday, Netflix released the short teaser for Green Eggs and Ham Season 1, which you can watch in the video at the top of the page.

Along with the first look at Green Eggs and Ham, Netflix also revealed the synopsis for the series, as well as the all-star voice cast attached to the project.

Green Eggs and Ham stars Adam Devine (Pitch Perfect) as Sam I Am, Michael Douglas (Ant-Man and the Wasp) as Guy Am I, Ilana Glazer (Broad City) as Eb, Diane Keaton (Book Club) as Michellee, Keegan-Michael Key (Friends From College) as the Narrator, Eddie Izzard (The LEGO Batman Movie) as Snerz, Jeffrey Wright (Westworld) as McWinkle, Jillian Bell (Workaholics) as Gluntz, John Turturro (Transformers: The Last Knight) as Goat, Tracy Morgan (What Men Want) as Fox, and Daveed Diggs (Blindspotting) as Mouse.

Here’s the full synopsis for Green Eggs and Ham:

“The story of Green Eggs and Ham is like a postmodern Plains, Trains and Automobiles through the whimsical world of Dr. Seuss. Sam rescues the rare Chickeraffe from the Glurfsburg Zoo, hides it in a briefcase, and attempts to make his way to Meepville where he can charter a cold air balloon to take the Chickeraffe to his island home. Guy just flopped his last big chance at being a world famous inventor for the industrial Snerz Co. He packs up his invention in a briefcase and resigns to give up on his dreams and become a paint watcher.

“A chance meeting at a diner with Sam, and a switch up with the briefcases results in these two unlikely souls getting mixed up on an adventure that takes them on a journey of self discovery. Our two mismatched heroes cross paths with overprotective Michellee, whose daughter, EB, desperately wants a pet, and falls madly in love with the Chickeraffe… despite her mother’s fears that it will eat off her face (it won’t). Michellee’s walled up heart also connects with the heart-hardened Guy. And a laborious love story begins. Our fakakta foursome are also unknowingly pursued by a bounty hunter goat, two bad guys, and a villain who’s out to get the Chickeraffee as his ultimate trophy.”

Green Eggs and Ham Season 1 will launch on Netflix in the fall.