Green Lantern: HBO Max Series Reportedly Casting Black Woman as New Main Character

HBO Max is reportedly casting a Black woman as the new main character for the upcoming Green Lantern series. The Direct obtained some new information about the upcoming project. While Green Lantern will feature a host of established Lantern characters including Guy Gardner, Simon Baz, Alan Scott, and Jessica Cruz, a new name has popped up. In their report, a character named Bree Jarta is being used as a codename for the Black female character. As a half-human and half-alien Lantern, it would seem she’ll have to grapple with those multiple identities. There are also hints that she would be partnered with Gardner during the series and that would inject some familiarity for longtime fans. (It should be indicated that The Direct notes this isn’t newly-minted Lantern Sojourner Mullein.)

Writer/producer Marc Guggenheim talked about the structure of the show, he likened it to a TV program with the production values of a feature film. That should really energize fans headed into next year.

"I happen to believe -- and this is not a universally-held opinion -- that you can't do a ten-hour show or an eight-episode show, like an 8-hour movie," Guggenheim said during a Comic-Con International panel. "I don't think that works. When I see it done, there's always some flabby episodes in the middle. I think you have to approach it like a TV series and approach each episode like its own entity. Even though it's streaming, even though hopefully people will binge it, you've got to make each episode a satisfying meal.

He continued, “You've got to look at it with a different tempo than you would have in a two-hour movie. That being said, certainly the show for HBO Max that we're all working on, we are approaching it with the production ambitions of a movie. So we're writing it like a TV show but we're hoping to produce it like a film."

Warner Bros. describes the show:

"From HBO Max, DC, Berlanti Productions and Warner Bros. Television comes a bold adaptation of the iconic comic book franchise, a saga spanning decades and galaxies. Green Lantern will depict the adventures of a multitude of Lanterns, including Guy Gardner, Jessica Cruz, Simon Baz, and Alan Scott — Earth’s first Green Lantern, who, true to the comics, is a gay man — and many more. The series will also include fan favorites such as Sinestro and Kilowog, and will also introduce new heroes to the ranks of the Green Lantern Corps."

